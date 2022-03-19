Dundee drug-drive suspect refused to give blood sample because it was Ramadan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee drug-drive suspect refused to give blood sample because it was Ramadan

By Gordon Currie
March 19 2022, 9.00am Updated: March 19 2022, 3.05pm
Dundee Sheriff Court.
A Muslim delivery driver refused to give a blood sample to police because he was stopped for drug-driving during the month of Ramadan.

Hasan Kurban said he could not give a sample to police for analysis because it “would affect the integrity of the fast”.

On Friday at Dundee Sheriff Court, Kurban admitted failing without a reasonable excuse to provide a specimen when required to do so by officers.

Kurban, 30, from Stockport, admitted committing the offence in Dundee on May 6 last year when he was making deliveries in the city.

Positive saliva sample

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court: “At 9.30 am police were on patrol when they had cause to stop a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

“On speaking with the accused on the other matter, which is no longer before the court, both officers detected a strong smell of cannabis from within the vehicle.

“Due to this, the accused was required to provide a sample of saliva, which he agreed to do.

“That provided a positive result.

“The accused was informed he was arrested and he was taken to police HQ in Dundee.

“Officers required the accused to provide a sample of blood for a lab test.

“They warned him of the consequences but he refused to provide a sample.

“The accused stated that this was on religious grounds.”

When he was charged, Kurban stated: “It’s not that I’m refusing – it’s just that I can’t give you it at this particular time.”

Refused blood sample

Solicitor Jim Caird, defending, told the court: “This was during the month of Ramadan and he is a Muslim.

“He thought at the time that giving a blood sample would in some way affect the integrity of the fast.

“He had taken cannabis the night before.

“I understand he was driving a delivery van at the time but he is currently unemployed.”

Mr Caird told the court Kurban did not have the money to pay to travel to Scotland for a court appearance and said he was aware he would be disqualified.

However, Sheriff Alistair Carmichael said: “I don’t think I can disqualify him in his absence.

“I’m not going to disqualify him from driving today because I don’t think I can.”

The sheriff deferred sentence until next month and ordered Kurban to appear in court in person.

Ramadan rules

One of the main questions asked around fasting during Ramadan is whether blood donation is allowed.

Sources suggest it is and therefore, giving a blood sample to police would be the same.

Imbibing intoxicants such as cannabis is forbidden in Islam.

If drugs are illegal, why are there legal limits for drug-driving?

