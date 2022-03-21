Fife heroin dealer’s ‘onion bag’ defence full of holes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fife heroin dealer’s ‘onion bag’ defence full of holes

By Jamie McKenzie
March 21 2022, 12.06pm Updated: March 21 2022, 5.25pm
Hay's DNA was found on a food bag containing heroin. The sheriff was not convinced by her excuse.
A Fife woman was found guilty of dealing heroin after her DNA was found on the knot of a food bag containing the brown powder in a jacket pocket in her home.

Gillian Hay had suggested during her trial someone else put the bag inside the clothing without her knowledge.

She said her DNA could have been on it because she regularly used food bags for items such as onions and would “pull them out in loads”.

The 39-year-old, of New Flockhouse in Lochore, also claimed to not know anything about a mobile phone in her home, which was found to have received text messages to someone called ‘Gill’ alluding to potential drug deals.

Hay’s friend, Adam Bett, who was jailed earlier this month for breaking through a shop roof to steal £400 to fund a drug habit, gave evidence in her defence that he brought the drugs into her home and hid them in jackets without her knowledge.

Bett, who said he had a spare key to Hay’s property so he could walk her dog, claimed he had moved heroin and Valium tablets there.

He said police had failed to find them during a previous raid on his home.

However, Sheriff Alison Michie found Hay guilty of possessing heroin and class C etizolam tablets (also known as ‘street Valium’) with intent to supply in February 2019.

DNA on bag knot

During the trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, senior procurator fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf asked Hay why her DNA was found on the knot of a bag containing 62g of heroin inside a woman’s jacket in a wardrobe.

Hay replied: “They are food bags and I use them all the time.

“Food bags are on a roll and I pull them out in loads and so my DNA touches every bag.

“I use the bags for onions, all sorts of things.”

When Mr Bett was asked by defence lawyer Alan Davie about how he stored the drugs he said he took to Hay’s home, he claimed to have raked through a drawer in her bedroom and found them, before bagging them up and hiding them in jackets.

Premier store, Ballingry, Adam Bett
Adam Bett raided a shop in Ballingry through its roof.

When asked by the depute fiscal how the heroin was packaged, Bett said it was already in a bag from his own home.

He later said he could not recall exactly how the drugs were packaged as he was “taking a lot of drugs at the time.”

The 37-year-old also said he took a mobile phone to Hay’s home, which he used to contact people about drugs.

He said he left it in her bedroom but he could not explain who ‘Gill’ was when questioned.

Ms Yousaf told Bett he was making up the story to save his friend from getting into trouble and suggested he took the drugs there in order for her to sell them on.

Guilty

Sheriff Michie said: “The difficulty for the accused is that her DNA was found on the knot.

“Considering these matters, I don’t consider the position by the accused as reliable or credible and do not have reasonable doubt of guilt.”

Hay’s sentencing was deferred until April 14 for the production of background reports.

