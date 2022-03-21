Shop worker left motorist with fractured sternum in Ferry Road crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee driver on one of the city’s busiest roads merged into another lane without looking, causing an accident which left a woman with a fractured sternum.

Abdul Safdar smashed into Wendy Farquarson’s blue Mitsubishi Lancer after he pulled into the outside lane on the eastbound carriageway of Broughty Ferry Road in August 2020.

Mrs Farquarson suffered a number of injuries in the collision, including a fractured sternum, bruising to her abdomen, hip and chest cavity and fractured ribs.

Both were taken to hospital after the crash, with Safdar later handing himself into a police station.

After being cautioned and charged he apologised for “what happened”, claiming he did check his mirror but had not seen Mrs Farquarson’s car.

Victim’s six-month recovery

Depute fiscal Lee Carr told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 2.10pm on August 31 2020, witness Wendy Farquarson was travelling east along Broughty Ferry Road.

“The accused was also travelling east in lane one at slow speed.

“He then moved into the right (outside) lane and into the path of Mrs Farquarson.

“Both vehicles came to a rest on the west-bound carriageway.

“Police attended immediately.

“The blue Mitsubishi had moderate damage to its front.

“The accused’s car had front and rear door damage.

“Both the witness and the accused were taken to Ninewells hospital.

“Mrs Farquarson was admitted to the short-stay ward.

“She sustained a fractured sternum, chest cavity injuries, a fractured rib and severe bruising to her abdomen, chest and hip.

“It was a six-month recovery period.”

Failed to check blind spot

Defence solicitor Jim Caird, in mitigation for Safdar, said: “He tells me he is very sorry.

“He had checked his mirror but not over his shoulder to check his blind spot.

“He is 26, single and lives with his parents, he works in a supermarket and helps the family business.

“He fully accepts he made a mistake.”

Safdar, of Dunmore Street, Dundee, admitted driving carelessly on August 31 2020 on Broughty Ferry Road.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael endorsed Safdar’s licence with six penalty points, reduced from nine in light of his early plea.

He was also fined £400, reduced from £600.