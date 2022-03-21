Shop worker left motorist with fractured sternum in Ferry Road crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Shop worker left motorist with fractured sternum in Ferry Road crash

By Paul Malik
March 21 2022, 10.00am Updated: March 21 2022, 5.25pm
The crash happened on Broughty Ferry Road.
A Dundee driver on one of the city’s busiest roads merged into another lane without looking, causing an accident which left a woman with a fractured sternum.

Abdul Safdar smashed into Wendy Farquarson’s blue Mitsubishi Lancer after he pulled into the outside lane on the eastbound carriageway of Broughty Ferry Road in August 2020.

Mrs Farquarson suffered a number of injuries in the collision, including a fractured sternum, bruising to her abdomen, hip and chest cavity and fractured ribs.

Both were taken to hospital after the crash, with Safdar later handing himself into a police station.

After being cautioned and charged he apologised for “what happened”, claiming he did check his mirror but had not seen Mrs Farquarson’s car.

Victim’s six-month recovery

Depute fiscal Lee Carr told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 2.10pm on August 31 2020, witness Wendy Farquarson was travelling east along Broughty Ferry Road.

“The accused was also travelling east in lane one at slow speed.

“He then moved into the right (outside) lane and into the path of Mrs Farquarson.

“Both vehicles came to a rest on the west-bound carriageway.

“Police attended immediately.

“The blue Mitsubishi had moderate damage to its front.

“The accused’s car had front and rear door damage.

“Both the witness and the accused were taken to Ninewells hospital.

“Mrs Farquarson was admitted to the short-stay ward.

“She sustained a fractured sternum, chest cavity injuries, a fractured rib and severe bruising to her abdomen, chest and hip.

“It was a six-month recovery period.”

Failed to check blind spot

Defence solicitor Jim Caird, in mitigation for Safdar, said: “He tells me he is very sorry.

“He had checked his mirror but not over his shoulder to check his blind spot.

“He is 26, single and lives with his parents, he works in a supermarket and helps the family business.

“He fully accepts he made a mistake.”

Safdar, of Dunmore Street, Dundee, admitted driving carelessly on August 31 2020 on Broughty Ferry Road.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael endorsed Safdar’s licence with six penalty points, reduced from nine in light of his early plea.

He was also fined £400, reduced from £600.

