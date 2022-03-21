Thief stole £16.5k in raid on Highland Perthshire Land Rover centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A father-of-two who staged a high-value break-in at Land Rover’s Scottish off-road experience centre in Highland Perthshire has been jailed for nearly two years.

Nathan Mowatt, 35, raided the Land Rover Experience Scotland, near Butterstone, Dunkeld, taking the centre’s safe and cash with a total value of nearly £16,500.

He also stole a mobile phone.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court, Mowatt, of Summerston, Glasgow, pled guilty to theft by housebreaking.

The incident happened overnight on September 28 and 29, 2018.

Solicitor Ian Sievwright, defending, said Mowatt was “a changed man” since the crime, and is now working as a driver.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC jailed Mowatt for 93 weeks.

He said Mowatt had “a substantial record” and had been responsible for a major loss from commercial premises.

Linked to other break-in

In a public appeal, police originally sought two people for the raid, both caught on CCTV wearing balaclavas or ski masks.

Customers were warned on social media there had been a “security breach” at the premises.

Officers at the time said there could be a link to another break-in, around 10 miles away, on the same evening.

Outdoor pursuits company Nae Limits’ base at Ballinluig was also targeted.

The centre was ransacked, but nothing was taken.