Thief stole £16.5k in raid on Highland Perthshire Land Rover centre

By Tim Bugler
March 21 2022, 1.41pm Updated: March 21 2022, 5.24pm
Mowatt was jailed at Falkirk Sheriff Court for his raid on the Land Rover Experience in Perthshire.
A father-of-two who staged a high-value break-in at Land Rover’s Scottish off-road experience centre in Highland Perthshire has been jailed for nearly two years.

Nathan Mowatt, 35, raided the Land Rover Experience Scotland, near Butterstone, Dunkeld, taking the centre’s safe and cash with a total value of nearly £16,500.

He also stole a mobile phone.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court, Mowatt, of Summerston, Glasgow, pled guilty to theft by housebreaking.

The incident happened overnight on September 28 and 29, 2018.

Solicitor Ian Sievwright, defending, said Mowatt was “a changed man” since the crime, and is now working as a driver.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC jailed Mowatt for 93 weeks.

He said Mowatt had “a substantial record” and had been responsible for a major loss from commercial premises.

Linked to other break-in

In a public appeal, police originally sought two people for the raid, both caught on CCTV wearing balaclavas or ski masks.

The Land Rover Experience was targeted.

Customers were warned on social media there had been a “security breach” at the premises.

Officers at the time said there could be a link to another break-in, around 10 miles away, on the same evening.

Outdoor pursuits company Nae Limits’ base at Ballinluig was also targeted.

The centre was ransacked, but nothing was taken.

