Ex-Navy paedophile from Fife locked up again after more crimes uncovered By Grant McCabe March 21 2022, 2.59pm Updated: March 21 2022, 4.14pm William King was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Four men accused of offences against children at Fife school acquitted at High Court Monday court round-up — Dens ‘mooner’ and abattoir creep Friday court round-up — Cooking up crime with a rolling pin, cleaver and eggs Fife paedophile who claimed he downloaded child abuse videos ‘by mistake’ is jailed