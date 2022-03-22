Four men accused of offences against children at Fife school acquitted at High Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Four men accused of offences against children at Fife school acquitted at High Court

By James Mulholland
March 22 2022, 3.25pm Updated: March 22 2022, 3.52pm
Edinburgh High Court building
The trial started last month at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Four men have been acquitted of committing a string of physical and sexual offences against 34 pupils who attended a school in Fife.

The trial of Philip Barton, 66, Angus Munn, 58, Ian Nutman, 63, and Robert De Koning, 68, began on February 25.

The group stood trial on a total of 62 charges at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Prosecutors claimed the men committed the alleged offences at a school in Fife – which cannot be named for legal reasons – between June 18, 1982 and March 23, 2006.

In one of the charges brought by the Crown, the prosecution claimed Barton, of Burntisland and Nutman, of Kirkcaldy, used “lewd, indecent and libidinous practices” on “various occasions” towards a girl by watching her when she was naked in a communal shower and bathroom.

The girl was said to have been 12-years-old when the alleged abuse took place, in the 1980s.

In another charge, Nutman was said to have physically assaulted the girl to “the danger of her life”.

Prosecutors claimed Nutman seized her by her clothing and caused her breathing to “be restricted”, before causing her to fall and dragging her along the ground.

‘Danger of life’ charge

In another charge De Koning, of Glenrothes was said to have sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy on various occasions between November 1999 and November 2000.

On an occasion between September 1998 and May 1999, Munn, of Burntisland, allegedly seized a teenage boy by his body before forcing him to the ground and lying on top of him.

He was accused of causing his breathing “to be restricted… to the danger of his life”.

Lawyers representing the quartet entered not guilty pleas at the start of proceedings.

Lawyers for Barton lodged special defences of self defence in relation to a number of the charges.

Nutman was acquitted during the month-long trial.

Barton, Munn and De Koning were acquitted of the charges on Tuesday after jurors spent four days deliberating.

After jurors returned their verdicts, Lord Arthurson told the remaining three accused  they were free to leave the dock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]