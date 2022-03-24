Teenager who stabbed man as he fled from Fife house party told ‘turn your life around’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Teenager who stabbed man as he fled from Fife house party told ‘turn your life around’

By Kirsty McIntosh
March 24 2022, 3.00pm Updated: March 24 2022, 3.23pm
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

A teenager who repeatedly stabbed a man at a party when he was just 15 has been warned to turn his life around by a sheriff.

Callum Ballingal avoided a jail sentence after the sheriff heard he was trying to leave the party following an earlier altercation with his victim, in which he had come off “second best”.

The 18-year-old, who has been on remand for offences since he was 16, also claimed to have received a threatening text message from his victim.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane placed him on a three-month curfew and a two-year supervision order.

After reading reports into his background – which were not disclosed to the court – she told him: “Don’t let your past define you.

“Make changes and get sorted – turn your life around.

“I don’t want to see you in 10 years’ time and say you’re doing a life sentence by instalments.”

Stabbed three times

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court earlier heard how Ballingal had argued with John McHale, a man in his 20s, at the party in Leven.

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay said: “The accused left the property first.

“Mr McHale went to the communal stair.

“Numerous witnesses saw the accused and Mr McHale engage in a second fight, whereby the accused was seen to punch Mr McHale three times in the left side of his torso.

“It turns out that what looked like punches were in fact three stab wounds inflicted by the accused.”

Horrified party-goers noticed Mr McHale’s T-shirt becoming soaked in blood and found he had stab wounds on his back.

Mr McHale was treated in hospital for three wounds, two of which were not considered deep, and discharged himself.

Accused was ‘getting head stamped on’

Ballingal from the Leven area, admitted assaulting Mr McHale at an address in Buckhaven by repeatedly striking him with a knife to his severe injury on August 3, 2019.

Ballingal’s defence agent Joe Mooney told the court that he had initially tried to leave the property through the kitchen window but had been unable to do so due to security locks.

He said his client had lacked “consequential thinking” when taking the knife and accepted that after leaving the property he should have run away.

Ballingal told police he had felt to need to take the knife “because I was getting my head stamped on”.

Mr Mooney said that after discharging himself from hospital against medical advice, Mr McHale had sent Ballingal a threatening message leaving him in fear of “serious retribution” and causing him to call in the police.

He said: “He regrets every part of this incident and he’s shown some awareness of the wrong he did.”

