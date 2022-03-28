Sheriff concerned by ‘remarkable’ number of court cases starting without vital CCTV footage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sheriff concerned by ‘remarkable’ number of court cases starting without vital CCTV footage

By Jamie McKenzie
March 28 2022, 2.30pm Updated: March 28 2022, 2.56pm
CCTV camera
Delays in CCTV evidence have been raised in courts in Fife.

A Fife sheriff has raised concerns about a “remarkable” number of criminal cases commencing in recent months without the disclosure of vital CCTV evidence.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard one case due for trial earlier this month had to be adjourned because footage had not been provided in time, despite the alleged act of public indecency happening nearly a year ago.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith told the court, in the past few months, he has seen a “remarkable” number of cases relying on CCTV which have commenced without the Crown having it.

He said there is “clearly an issue with Police Scotland”.

The sheriff said: “My criticism here is where CCTV may be be vital.

“The Crown still don’t have the footage which in my view… might result in the accused saying that’s me or that’s not me.

“We are left in a situation where it (the case) unnecessarily calls numerous times in court where it could be resolved at an early stage.

“It’s clearly an issue of concern in this jurisdiction.”

Delays with CCTV evidence were also highlighted in a case which called at Dunfermline Sheriff Court last week.

Senior procurator fiscal Azrah Yousaf told the court: “There does appear to be a backlog of CCTV which is not coming in due to staff shortages, primarily because people are not coming in due to Covid.”

Police and Crown respond

Assistant Chief Constable, Tim Mairs, said police are working hard with colleagues in the criminal justice system to ensure all evidence required for court, including CCTV footage, is available at the appropriate time to allow cases to proceed promptly.

He said: “While we achieve this in most circumstances, the Covid pandemic has placed significant additional demand on the criminal justice system, including a backlog of cases and an increased requirement for police to provide CCTV for cases that had previously been delayed now going to trial.

“We continue to work with criminal justice partners to address these challenges.

“Where specific concerns are raised by partners we will work with them to resolve those concerns.

“A Digital Evidence Sharing Capability (DESC) project is being progressed to allow all criminal justice agencies to store and share digital evidence securely and quickly”.

A Crown Office spokesperson said: “The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service works with partners across the criminal justice system to ensure cases progress through the prosecution process as efficiently as possible, and will continue to liaise with Police Scotland on operational matters, both in Fife and across Scotland.

“We understand the impact the court process can have on victims of crime and are committed to improving the experiences of victims and witnesses”.

