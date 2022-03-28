‘TV prankster’ from Fife who trashed mum’s home placed on drug-treatment order

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife son who claimed he trashed his mother’s home as part of a prank TV show has been placed on a drug treatment and testing order.

Darren Whyte, 35, got into the house and smashed it up while his mother was out at work, before telling police he was on a secret telly programme.

He had previously been told his wrecking spree could merit a custodial sentence.

However, an attempt will be made to treat his drug addiction instead.

TV prank claim

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He is the son of the witness. She departed for work and secured the front and back doors.

“At 3pm she arrived back and noted the living room window had been smashed.

“She went to the rear of the building and the back door was open. She saw the accused wandering back and forwards in the kitchen.

“She noticed ornaments had been smashed, the TV pushed over, and picture frames had been thrown around the bedroom.

“A radiator had been pulled from the wall. She contacted police and the accused remained within the property.

“He told police it was all a prank and that a TV crew were outside filming.

“He said it was all a joke.

“He was then handcuffed by police and taken to the police station.

“The cost of the damage has not been provided.”

Diazepam addiction

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh, defending, told the court Whyte had an addiction to diazepam and had been making efforts to tackle the issue.

Sheriff Paul Brown ordered Whyte to return to court at the end of next month for a review.

Whyte, from Fife, admitted maliciously smashing light fittings, damaging ornaments and a TV, and pulling a radiator from a wall in Pitlessie Road, Ladybank, on September 25, 2020.