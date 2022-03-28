‘TV prankster’ from Fife who trashed mum’s home placed on drug-treatment order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘TV prankster’ from Fife who trashed mum’s home placed on drug-treatment order

By Gordon Currie
March 28 2022, 12.00pm Updated: March 28 2022, 1.00pm
Dundee Sheriff Court.
A Fife son who claimed he trashed his mother’s home as part of a prank TV show has been placed on a drug treatment and testing order.

Darren Whyte, 35, got into the house and smashed it up while his mother was out at work, before telling police he was on a secret telly programme.

He had previously been told his wrecking spree could merit a custodial sentence.

However, an attempt will be made to treat his drug addiction instead.

TV prank claim

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He is the son of the witness. She departed for work and secured the front and back doors.

“At 3pm she arrived back and noted the living room window had been smashed.

“She went to the rear of the building and the back door was open. She saw the accused wandering back and forwards in the kitchen.

“She noticed ornaments had been smashed, the TV pushed over, and picture frames had been thrown around the bedroom.

“A radiator had been pulled from the wall. She contacted police and the accused remained within the property.

“He told police it was all a prank and that a TV crew were outside filming.

“He said it was all a joke.

“He was then handcuffed by police and taken to the police station.

“The cost of the damage has not been provided.”

Diazepam addiction

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh, defending, told the court Whyte had an addiction to diazepam and had been making efforts to tackle the issue.

Sheriff Paul Brown ordered Whyte to return to court at the end of next month for a review.

Whyte, from Fife, admitted maliciously smashing light fittings, damaging ornaments and a TV, and pulling a radiator from a wall in Pitlessie Road, Ladybank, on September 25, 2020.

