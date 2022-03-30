Topless man urinated on child, staggered into A9 traffic and shouted at sheep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Topless man urinated on child, staggered into A9 traffic and shouted at sheep

By Jamie Buchan
March 30 2022, 2.13pm Updated: March 30 2022, 2.20pm
Tomas Degnan
Thomas Degnan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A topless man urinated on a child before he lurched into traffic on the A9 and shouted at sheep, a court has heard.

Drunken Thomas Degnan was arrested following a disturbance near the Loaninghead Filling Station last summer.

The 42-year-old, from Glasgow, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, having previously admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The charge states that on May 28, 2021, at the petrol station near Gleneagles and on an adjacent field, he behaved in a way that was likely to cause fear or alarm.

He repeatedly shouted and swore, and struck the window of a car.

The Loaninghead filling station on the A9.

According to court papers, he urinated onto the vehicle, before opening the rear door and peeing into the backseat and onto a nine-year-old boy.

The charge states he then “staggered onto the A9 roadway, forcing vehicles to take evasive action to avoid hitting him, and whilst topless, shouted at sheep there.”

Sentence deferred

Prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of assaulting the child, to which he pled not guilty.

However, the case has stalled following an interview between Degnan and social workers.

Solicitor David Holmes told the court: “My client previously appeared and pled guilty, as instructed by agents from Glasgow.

“I have an opportunity this morning to go through the background report which had been called for.

“In the report, Mr Degnan states that he does not accept part of the charge which he pled guilty to.”

Mr Holmes said: “I have gone through this in some detail with Mr Degnan this morning.”

Mr Holmes asked for the case to be deferred for further discussion with his client’s central belt lawyers.

The guilty plea was not withdrawn at this stage.

Sheriff Francis Gill agreed to defer sentence until April 27.

