Topless man urinated on child, staggered into A9 traffic and shouted at sheep

A topless man urinated on a child before he lurched into traffic on the A9 and shouted at sheep, a court has heard.

Drunken Thomas Degnan was arrested following a disturbance near the Loaninghead Filling Station last summer.

The 42-year-old, from Glasgow, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, having previously admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The charge states that on May 28, 2021, at the petrol station near Gleneagles and on an adjacent field, he behaved in a way that was likely to cause fear or alarm.

He repeatedly shouted and swore, and struck the window of a car.

According to court papers, he urinated onto the vehicle, before opening the rear door and peeing into the backseat and onto a nine-year-old boy.

The charge states he then “staggered onto the A9 roadway, forcing vehicles to take evasive action to avoid hitting him, and whilst topless, shouted at sheep there.”

Sentence deferred

Prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of assaulting the child, to which he pled not guilty.

However, the case has stalled following an interview between Degnan and social workers.

Solicitor David Holmes told the court: “My client previously appeared and pled guilty, as instructed by agents from Glasgow.

“I have an opportunity this morning to go through the background report which had been called for.

“In the report, Mr Degnan states that he does not accept part of the charge which he pled guilty to.”

Mr Holmes said: “I have gone through this in some detail with Mr Degnan this morning.”

Mr Holmes asked for the case to be deferred for further discussion with his client’s central belt lawyers.

The guilty plea was not withdrawn at this stage.

Sheriff Francis Gill agreed to defer sentence until April 27.