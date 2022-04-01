Blairgowrie pet owner threatens police after puppies stolen at knifepoint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police investigating a knifepoint puppy theft in Blairgowrie arrested the dogs’ owner when he tried to get back into his own house.

Officers surrounded Kenneth Day’s Perth Street property after he reported that masked men, armed with blades, appeared at his doorstep and snatched two of his dogs.

But when the 37-year-old tried to return home later that day – after being quizzed by CID officers – police on guard refused to let him in.

With a black snood and hat hiding his features, Day tried clambering into his back garden.

He lost his temper when police continued to block him, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Day told one officer: “Next time I see you, I’ll bash a rock off your head.”

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on May 24, last year.

“It was just a long day,” he told the court, claiming he wanted to get home for a jacket because “I never had anything on other than a snood and a hat”.

Sheriff Francis Gill told him: “I’m sure you recognise that the police were only there to try and help you.

“You cannot speak to them in this way.

“But in all the circumstances, I am going to admonish you.”

Thorough inquiry

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court: “The accused is a complainer in an ongoing enquiry.

“It is noted that on the afternoon of May 24, 2021, he was held at knifepoint and had his dogs stolen from his property.”

She said: “As a result of this, police were implemented at the front and rear access point to the property, to allow CID and scenes of crime officers to conduct a thorough inquiry and preserve evidence.”

The court heard that Day returned home at about 9pm, when officers were still standing guard outside.

“The accused appeared at the front door,” said the fiscal depute.

“He had a black snood and hat on, concealing his face.

“The accused made efforts to enter the front door of his property, but was told that he would not be allowed in.

“The accused intimated that he was the owner and he wanted inside to get a jacket.

“The officer told him he would not be allowed in. The accused became abusive and tried to barge past.”

She said: “Officers advised the accused to step back and leave the area immediately, but he continued to try and push his way into the house.

“He was standing in the constable’s personal space.”

Apology

Ms Wilkinson said: “At this point, the accused made his way round to the rear garden of the property.

“He started to climb over a fence to get into his back garden.

“Constables alerted colleagues on the radio, and followed the accused.

“At this point, he was still concealing his face and was refusing to give details to officers.”

The fiscal depute said: “A constable took hold of the accused to prevent him from entering the property.

“The accused became agitated and started to flail his arms.”

Day shouted: “Next time I see you, I’m going to bash a rock off your head. F*** you, big man.”

Ms Wilkinson said: “The incident came to a close about 20 minutes after the accused appeared.

“He was cautioned and charged, and replied: ‘I’m sorry’.”

‘The CID took my clothes’

Day, who represented himself, told the court: “I had put my puppies online for sale.

“I had people come to my door with masks. They stole two of my dogs.”

He said he reported the matter to officers at Blairgowrie Police Station.

“The CID woman took my clothes, so I never had anything on other than a snood or a hat,” he said.

“She had told me to go home, but she never told the other police I was coming.”

Day said: “When I went to the front door, I told them this was my house and I was the owner.

“When I went round the back, the guy was saying I never told them who I was. But I had.”

He added: “I had another pregnant female inside the house and I just wanted to get in and check on her.

“It was just a long day.

“I know the police were there to help me, but I just wanted to get in my house.”

He told the sheriff: “The CID took my clothes. That’s why I never had clothes on.”