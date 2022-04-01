Blairgowrie pet owner threatens police after puppies stolen at knifepoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Blairgowrie pet owner threatens police after puppies stolen at knifepoint

By Jamie Buchan
April 1 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 1 2022, 8.38am
Kenneth Day appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Kenneth Day appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Police investigating a knifepoint puppy theft in Blairgowrie arrested the dogs’ owner when he tried to get back into his own house.

Officers surrounded Kenneth Day’s Perth Street property after he reported that masked men, armed with blades, appeared at his doorstep and snatched two of his dogs.

But when the 37-year-old tried to return home later that day –  after being quizzed by CID officers – police on guard refused to let him in.

With a black snood and hat hiding his features, Day tried clambering into his back garden.

He lost his temper when police continued to block him, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Day told one officer: “Next time I see you, I’ll bash a rock off your head.”

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on May 24, last year.

“It was just a long day,” he told the court, claiming he wanted to get home for a jacket because “I never had anything on other than a snood and a hat”.

Sheriff Francis Gill told him: “I’m sure you recognise that the police were only there to try and help you.

“You cannot speak to them in this way.

“But in all the circumstances, I am going to admonish you.”

Thorough inquiry

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court: “The accused is a complainer in an ongoing enquiry.

“It is noted that on the afternoon of May 24, 2021, he was held at knifepoint and had his dogs stolen from his property.”

She said: “As a result of this, police were implemented at the front and rear access point to the property, to allow CID and scenes of crime officers to conduct a thorough inquiry and preserve evidence.”

Perth Sheriff Court

The court heard that Day returned home at about 9pm, when officers were still standing guard outside.

“The accused appeared at the front door,” said the fiscal depute.

“He had a black snood and hat on, concealing his face.

“The accused made efforts to enter the front door of his property, but was told that he would not be allowed in.

“The accused intimated that he was the owner and he wanted inside to get a jacket.

“The officer told him he would not be allowed in. The accused became abusive and tried to barge past.”

She said: “Officers advised the accused to step back and leave the area immediately, but he continued to try and push his way into the house.

“He was standing in the constable’s personal space.”

Apology

Ms Wilkinson said: “At this point, the accused made his way round to the rear garden of the property.

“He started to climb over a fence to get into his back garden.

“Constables alerted colleagues on the radio, and followed the accused.

“At this point, he was still concealing his face and was refusing to give details to officers.”

The fiscal depute said: “A constable took hold of the accused to prevent him from entering the property.

“The accused became agitated and started to flail his arms.”

Day shouted: “Next time I see you, I’m going to bash a rock off your head. F*** you, big man.”

Ms Wilkinson said: “The incident came to a close about 20 minutes after the accused appeared.

“He was cautioned and charged, and replied: ‘I’m sorry’.”

‘The CID took my clothes’

Day, who represented himself, told the court: “I had put my puppies online for sale.

“I had people come to my door with masks. They stole two of my dogs.”

He said he reported the matter to officers at Blairgowrie Police Station.

“The CID woman took my clothes, so I never had anything on other than a snood or a hat,” he said.

“She had told me to go home, but she never told the other police I was coming.”

Day said: “When I went to the front door, I told them this was my house and I was the owner.

“When I went round the back, the guy was saying I never told them who I was. But I had.”

He added: “I had another pregnant female inside the house and I just wanted to get in and check on her.

“It was just a long day.

“I know the police were there to help me, but I just wanted to get in my house.”

He told the sheriff: “The CID took my clothes. That’s why I never had clothes on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]