Depraved Perth rapist who attacked four women is locked up

A violent rapist who threatened to burn a trussed up woman during a campaign of brutality and abuse has been jailed.

Dane Lundie, who has a history of sex crimes, attacked four woman in Perth and Kinross.

The 37-year-old, who targeted petite and vulnerable females, menaced victims with a cut throat razor and a hunting knife.

One victim was subjected to an invasive sexual assault after Lundie decided to carry out a “drug search” on her in front of another victim.

The witness later told police that she remembered him doing “something disgusting” to the woman which she “struggled to put into words”.

She said the woman who was subjected to the search was scared and asking him to stop, but he did not.

Guilty after trial

Lundie had denied a string of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, but was today convicted of 12 offences including rape, assault to danger of life, abduction and threatening and abusive behaviour.

He began his latest bout of offending in January 2013 in Perth when he was living at an address in the city’s Collinson View. Between then and November the following year he raped two women.

One victim, aged 30, told the court: “He got very, very aggressive. He got very controlling.”

She said she had a black eye and bruises from beatings she suffered at the hands of Lundie. “He was pulling my hair, so I had hair falling out,” she said.

She said that after Lundie sexually assaulted her he was “laughing about it”.

She added: “I was just crying. I felt disgusted and sad.”

The woman said that he held a knife to her throat and added: “I thought he was going to kill me.”

He also used dressing gown ties to truss her up. She told the court: “He said he was going to set my legs on fire”.

She said he held a lit lighter close to her legs.

Kinross attacks

Lundie resumed his offending against women in 2018 after he moved to Mill Street, in Kinross, and targeted another two victims in the town that year.

One woman, now aged 23, said Lundie was supplying her with heroin, valium, cocaine and crack cocaine, but he began raping her while she was sleeping. She said: “I would wake up sore.”

She told the court: “He was into weird stuff, like the dark web.”

She said she thought Lundie was viewing “banned” sex videos. She said Lundie was “controlling and manipulative”.

The woman said she was leading an unsettled life at the time and did not have family around. She said Lundie scared her.

She said she suspected that Lundie spiked drinks of hot chocolate he gave her as she felt drowsy and would go to sleep. On one occasion she noticed a yellowish powder at the bottom of the cup.

Advocate depute Donald Davidson asked her if she had asked Lundie what he was putting in the drinks, but she no “through fear”.

The court heard that when police searched Lundie’s flat in Kinross in June 2018 they recovered three samurai swords.

Following the jury verdicts Mr Davidson said: “The accused is currently a registered sex offender. The accused has already been assessed as presenting a high risk to females.”

Judge Fiona Tait called for a background report to be prepared on Lundie ahead of sentencing next month. He was remanded in custody.