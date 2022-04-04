Fife bogus workman conned 99-year-old for ‘guttering services’ and used her bank card in shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fife bogus workman conned 99-year-old for ‘guttering services’ and used her bank card in shop

By Jamie McKenzie
April 4 2022, 10.34am Updated: April 4 2022, 10.57am
Bogus workman Morrison induced his victim to pay for guttering cleaning.

A bogus workman conned pensioners out of hundreds of pounds with the false promise of cleaning their gutters.

On various occasions in March last year, Matthew Morrison entered the home of a 99-year-old woman uninvited, pretended he would clean her gutters and induced her to give him her bank card and pay him £150.

He also went into a convenience store in the Kirkcaldy’s Kenilworth Drive and used her bank card to buy £48.30 of goods.

Morrison, 32, also admitted swindling three other pensioners – women in their 80s and 90s – out of £40 each with the false promise of providing guttering services.

Morrison, of Laxford Road in Glenrothes, pled guilty on March 7 to the fraud charges.

Previous offences

He appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing, having been remanded since February 28.

The court heard Morrison had been jailed last year for offences committed more recently and he was released in November 2021.

The Courier previously reported how Morrison plucked £50 from a pensioner’s hand after strolling into her house and helping himself to a glass of water, in May last year.

It came just days after he conned a 96-year-old woman into giving him money with the promise of clearing her gutters.

On Thursday, Sheriff Pino Di Emidio gave Morrison a structured deferred sentence for three months but stressed he viewed the offences as “very serious” and a prison sentence remains at the forefront of his mind.

The sheriff said: “But you appear to have, for a relatively short period, been able to stay out of trouble since release from your last sentence.

“It basically gives you a chance to improve your position. It’s up to you.”

A review hearing for Morrison has been fixed for June 30.

