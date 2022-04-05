Man who battered ‘murder’ victim Ian Menzies in Perth pub to be sentenced next month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who attacked a suspected murder victim at a Perth pub 18 months before his death will be sentenced next month.

Darryn Calder repeatedly punched Ian Menzies on the head, threw him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him and stamped on his body during the assault at the Sandeman bar on November 24, 2019.

18 months later, Mr Menzies was found dead at his city centre flat, sparking a major police investigation.

Menzies’ son, Craig Nixon, appeared in court accused of murdering the 55-year-old and is due to appear again later this month.

In a separate case at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, Calder appeared for sentencing for assaulting Mr Menzies, having previously pled guilty in February.

Calder, 33, also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner outside the Sandeman pub in Kinnoull Street on the same date, by jumping on the bonnet of a car in which his ex-partner was taking refuge.

He also repeatedly punched and kicked the car windscreen and caused it to smash.

The court heard on Monday there have been issues obtaining relevant background reports for Calder due to a social worker being off ill.

Sheriff Gillian Wade further adjourned sentencing until May 5 and Calder’s bail was continued.

Tributes

Calder’s assault on Mr Menzies took place about a year and a half before the older man’s sudden death in June last year.

Floral tributes and messages of condolence were left at the home of Mr Menzies in the aftermath.

Among the bouquets was a Celtic FC top signed by members of his family and a photograph of the club’s legendary past teams.

In a tribute released through Police Scotland at the time, Mr Menzies’ family said: “Ian was the best dad, grandad and brother in the world.

“He was caring, respected and loved dearly by friends and family. Words cannot express how sorely he will be missed.

“As you can understand, this is a traumatic time for us as a family.”

‘Murder’ arrest

Nixon was arrested in London days after his father’s death.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court accused of murdering him on June 3, five days before his body was discovered in his flat in Perth city centre.

It was alleged Nixon repeatedly struck his father on the head and body with a hammer, or similar weapon, having previously displayed malice or ill-will towards him.

The 36-year-old was further accused of withdrawing money from Mr Menzies’ bank account, using his bank card, and fleeing to London in an effort to evade detection, arrest and prosecution.

Nixon, 36, made no plea.