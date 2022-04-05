Man who battered ‘murder’ victim Ian Menzies in Perth pub to be sentenced next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man who battered ‘murder’ victim Ian Menzies in Perth pub to be sentenced next month

By Jamie McKenzie
April 5 2022, 7.00am Updated: April 6 2022, 6.10am
Ian Menzies was described as "the best dad, grandad and brother in the world".
Ian Menzies was battered in the Sandeman pub 18 months before his death.

A man who attacked a suspected murder victim at a Perth pub 18 months before his death will be sentenced next month.

Darryn Calder repeatedly punched Ian Menzies on the head, threw him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him and stamped on his body during the assault at the Sandeman bar on November 24, 2019.

18 months later, Mr Menzies was found dead at his city centre flat, sparking a major police investigation.

Menzies’ son, Craig Nixon, appeared in court accused of murdering the 55-year-old and is due to appear again later this month.

In a separate case at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, Calder appeared for sentencing for assaulting Mr Menzies, having previously pled guilty in February.

Calder, 33, also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner outside the Sandeman pub in Kinnoull Street on the same date, by jumping on the bonnet of a car in which his ex-partner was taking refuge.

The Sandeman pub in Perth.
The Sandeman pub in Perth.

He also repeatedly punched and kicked the car windscreen and caused it to smash.

The court heard on Monday there have been issues obtaining relevant background reports for Calder due to a social worker being off ill.

Sheriff Gillian Wade further adjourned sentencing until May 5 and Calder’s bail was continued.

Tributes

Calder’s assault on Mr Menzies took place about a year and a half before the older man’s sudden death in June last year.

Floral tributes and messages of condolence were left at the home of Mr Menzies in the aftermath.

Among the bouquets was a Celtic FC top signed by members of his family and a photograph of the club’s legendary past teams.

Floral tributes left outside the home of Ian Menzies.
Floral tributes left outside the home of Ian Menzies.

In a tribute released through Police Scotland at the time, Mr Menzies’ family said: “Ian was the best dad, grandad and brother in the world.

“He was caring, respected and loved dearly by friends and family. Words cannot express how sorely he will be missed.

“As you can understand, this is a traumatic time for us as a family.”

‘Murder’ arrest

Nixon was arrested in London days after his father’s death.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court accused of murdering him on June 3, five days before his body was discovered in his flat in Perth city centre.

It was alleged Nixon repeatedly struck his father on the head and body with a hammer, or similar weapon, having previously displayed malice or ill-will towards him.

The 36-year-old was further accused of withdrawing money from Mr Menzies’ bank account, using his bank card, and fleeing to London in an effort to evade detection, arrest and prosecution.

Nixon, 36, made no plea.

