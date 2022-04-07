Fife roofer handed ‘exceptional’ sentence for mailing cocaine-filled Playstation controller into prison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife roofer who sent drugs into Perth Prison inside a Playstation controller has been handed an “exceptional” sentence.

Roy Ainslie had posted the package, containing £840 of cocaine, from the local branch of the Post Office close to his home.

Ainslie, 44, of Cairneyhill in Fife, was caught because Post Office staff recognised him as a regular customer.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Perth Prison between July 8 and 12 2020.

He was spared imprisonment but handed a string of punishments by Sheriff Euan Duthie.

Fears for family

His solicitor explained Ainslie did not know the contents were cocaine but had an inclination it was something illicit.

He said: “Quite frankly, he’s terrified of the prospect [of prison]

“He works with his brother. His father built up the business.

“They’re primarily roofers. From a health and safety perspective, they have to work as a pair.

“Mr Ainslie is the primary carer for his father.

“He appreciates that he has jeopardised that with his own conduct.”

He said Ainslie had turned to alcohol and recreational drugs as he struggled with “issues”.

“It was a short term fix and has given him a longer term problem to deal with.

“He has had genuine difficulties.

“It does seem isolated. It does seem out of character.”

He said there were no debt issues commonly associated with such offending.

“He was a man who was not making good decisions or sensible decisions at that time.

“He seems to otherwise be a productive member of society.”

‘Exceptional disposal’

The court heard Ainslie’s only previous conviction was for careless driving.

Sheriff Duthie said: “When you send drugs into a prison, you can expect to go to jail.

“It’s that straightforward.

“However, I do note you are not a central figure in the supply line – you are peripheral at best.

“Quite exceptionally, I’m prepared not to impose a custodial sentence.

“If you breach any of the requirements, a custodial sentence is inevitable.

“This is an exceptional disposal.”

The sheriff ordered Ainslie to complete 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum available – and placed him under supervision for a year.

He was given with a six month curfew banning him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am.

He must also pay a fine of £5,000 in the next 28 days.

Drugs in Playstation controller

At a previous hearing, Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told Perth Sheriff Court prison officers working in the area where they screen packages x-rayed a parcel that appeared to be a Playstation controller.

He said they suspected it contained drugs and three wraps of cocaine were found when it was opened.

“It was traced back and inquiries were carried out at the Post Office it had been posted from.

“The postmistress stated she had served the accused.

“She knew him by name as he was a frequent visitor to the Post Office and resided nearby.

“He handed himself in when contacted and admitted the offence.

“He said he received the parcels from another and it was an act of stupidity.”