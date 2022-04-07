Perthshire pervert snared after sending sexual messages to decoy account for nine months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Perthshire pervert snared after sending sexual messages to decoy account for nine months

By Ross Gardiner
April 7 2022, 10.46am
Ian Moody appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A Comrie creep who sent sexual messages to a social media account he believed belonged to a schoolgirl, will be supervised for three years.

Ian Moody previously admitted sending messages to the decoy account over a period of nine months.

Moody was ultimately arrested in Crieff after sending a string of sexualised messages to an account he believed belonged to Zoe Herd.

He thought Zoe was a girl between the ages of 13 and 15.

In fact, the account was run by an adult.

At a hearing on February 24, Moody admitted sending the messages intentionally for either the purposes of attaining sexual gratification or of humiliating, distressing or alarming the recipient.

‘No sexual interest’

45-year-old Moody, of Earnmuir Road in the Strathearn village, was sentenced by Sheriff Euan Duthie at Perth Sheriff Court.

His solicitor Pauline Cullerton explained Moody had no analogous convictions.

She said: “Mr Moody’s intention was to use the chat sites to have sexual conversations with others, which would have been adults.

“However, the female to whom he was chatting hadn’t attained the age of 16.

“I don’t think it was the case that there was any sexual interest but the age of his victim was in no way a barrier.

“He fully accepts that his actions were completely unacceptable.

“He has been identified as suitable for community based disposals.

“He does appreciate the seriousness of this offence.”

Prison warning

Sheriff Duthie pointed out the social worker who had interviewed Moody before sentencing flagged up minimisation on his part.

He placed Moody under supervision and on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

The sheriff also issued a string of conduct requirements including restrictions on Moody travelling abroad, his accommodation, contact with children and use of devices which can access the internet.

He also ordered Moody to take part in the Moving Forward Making Changes programme for sex offenders.

Sheriff Duthie said: “I would be fully warranted in imposing a custodial sentence today.

“With very considerable hesitation, I’m going to impose a community payback order.

“These are a full and rigorous set of requirements.

“If there is a single breach of that order, you can expect a custodial sentence.

“This appears to be the first offence of this nature.”

