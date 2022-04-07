Prison for Angus attacker who broke ex-partner’s hand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Prison for Angus attacker who broke ex-partner’s hand

By Ross Gardiner
April 7 2022, 8.00am
The assault happened on James Street, Arbroath, near the junction with High Street
The assault happened on James Street, Arbroath, near the junction with High Street

A violent Angus man who broke two bones in his ex-partner’s hand after she told him she was in a relationship with his friend has been jailed.

John Nelson was sentenced to 19 months imprisonment after admitting the attack.

Nelson flew into a rage during an argument in Arbroath and shoved his victim against a bin, before breaking two bones in her right hand.

The 44-year-old, who has a history of violent behaviour, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court in March and pled guilty to assaulting his ex in the early hours of April 27 2021.

He admitted pulling and twisting her hand to her severe injury and impairment.

Jailed

The Perth Prison inmate appeared by video link and his sentence was backdated to his initial date of remand in May 2021.

His solicitor Paul Ralph said: “This is the longest period Mr Nelson has spent in custody.

“He’s been in lockdown on a number of occasions and he had Covid-19 himself.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie said: “He’s effectively served a 20-month sentence.”

Addressing Nelson, he added: “You quite rightly recognise that only a custodial sentence is appropriate given the injury your victim sustained.”

He sentenced Nelson to 19 months behind bars, with a further year of post-release supervision.

Turbulent relationship

At a previous hearing, Fiscal depute Marie Lyons told the court: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for about eight months.

“It was described as being ‘on/off’ and turbulent.

“They regularly argued, separated and then rekindled.

“At this time, the relationship had been terminated because the complainer had wanted to start a relationship with the accused’s friend.”

She said the pair were at a friend’s home in James Street, Arbroath, when the woman told her ex about the new relationship and they argued.

The court heard at about 2.50am, Nelson and his now ex-girlfriend left the house and walked towards High Street.

The assault

Ms Lyons said: “The accused pushed her on the body, causing her to collide with a refuse bin, before falling to the ground and striking her mouth on the pavement.

“The accused then grabbed her right hand and squeezed it hard.

“As the accused left the area, the woman shouted that he had broken her fingers.”

The disturbance was reported to police, who found the woman in the street.

She told them Nelson had broken her fingers and he was traced shortly afterwards.

“He told officers that the complainer had cut him with a screwdriver and he had pushed her to protect himself,” said Ms Lyons.

“The complainer was conveyed to Arbroath police station and then to the accident and emergency ward at Ninewells Hospital.”

Her hand was X-rayed and found to have two fractures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]