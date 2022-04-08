Predator who told ’14-year-old’ to skip school and travel to Fife for sex is placed on Register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Predator who told ’14-year-old’ to skip school and travel to Fife for sex is placed on Register

By Jamie McKenzie
April 8 2022, 9.00am Updated: April 8 2022, 9.42am
Dale Mackie appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A Fife man who sent sick messages to a “14-year-old girl” and tried to persuade her to travel more than 400 miles to meet him for sex, has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Dale Mackie was unaware the online youngster was actually an adult operating a decoy social media account.

Despite repeatedly being told he was talking to a teenager, the 30-year-old pressed on with his sexualised chat.

At one point, Mackie, of Mackie Place in Dunfermline, even acknowledged he should not be talking to her.

Sheriff Craig McSherry placed him under supervision and on the Sex Offenders Register for 18 months and called for a review in four months.

Specific conditions include to not make contact with a child under 16 or use social media sites without approval of a supervising officer.

He must allow police and social workers involved in supervision to inspect electronic equipment when requested.

Asked girl to ‘skip school’

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously when Mackie messaged the decoy account, he described in detail the types of sexual activity he wanted to try with the “teenager”.

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz said throughout the exchange the responses received from the teen account – using the name Stacey Carter – were of an innocent and non-sexual nature.

Mackie had tried to persuade “Stacey” to skip school and travel from Cardiff to Dunfermline.

Dale Mackie at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

Mr Piskorz explained the account was set up by adult Denise Somers on August 31 2020 and a photo was used of a consenting adult from when she was 14.

The depute fiscal said Mackie quickly turned to the subject of sex in his messages and asked the girl what she liked to do and if she would like to “play” with her.

When she innocently responded she liked computer games, he became more explicit.

He also told her “I bet you have a sexy body” and suggested places they could go to have sex.

He later told her she could get a train from Cardiff to Edinburgh to meet up, telling her “don’t go to school”.

Paedophile hunters

Ms Somers’ reasons for setting up the decoy account were not detailed in court.

However, Mackie’s arrest was trumpeted by West Lothian-based online paedophile hunting team STS.

The group shared an image of Mackie on its Facebook page in November 2020 and stated he had been arrested and charged.

Referring to the practice of livestraming confrontations with their targets, the post said: “Dale was not stung due to the location he resided”.

Mackie admitted a charge of trying to engage in sexual communication with a social media account he believed belonged to a child.

He further pled guilty to attempting to meet with the operator of the account, still believing she was a child.

Mackie admitted that from a property in Cowdenbeath or elsewhere, he tried to meet with the girl for the purposes of then or afterwards engaging in unlawful sexual activity with her or in her presence.

