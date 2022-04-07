Driver gets more jail time and second life ban for 65mph police chase in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver who once crashed into a stone wall and left his girlfriend with a fractured spine has received another jail term after a police chase in Fife.

This time, Callum Welsh drove along residential streets at 65mph during a pursuit with officers.

Welsh, 31, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing in relation to dangerous driving along various roads in Rosyth on November 30, 2020.

He previously admitted driving dangerously on Admiralty Road, Queensferry Road, Primrose Lane and Brankholm Brae by accelerating harshly and driving at speeds of up to 65mph in a residential area.

Welsh repeatedly overtook other vehicles at speed, causing drivers to take evasive action to avoid collisions and drove round a roundabout in the wrong direction, all while being followed by a police car displaying blue flashing lights.

Jail and second life driving ban

Procurator fiscal Michael Robertson told the court the pursuit was abandoned and the Peugeot being driven by Welsh was found a short time later, where it had been dumped.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison suggested the breakdown of a relationship had left Welsh distraught and this spiralled into drug misuse and he “simply did not care whether he lived or died”.

Four months later, Welsh was involved in a serious accident in Kinross-shire.

In March 2021, he lost control of the VW Golf he was driving and careered off the carriageway during an argument with his then-partner.

Welsh pled guilty to causing serious injury to the woman as he drove while disqualified and was jailed by Sheriff Euan Duthie at Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Morrison said Welsh has been in custody since November 29 last year.

He is already serving an 18-month sentence for the Kinross-shire crash, another 12-month term for driving while disqualified and another ten months for matters of dishonesty.

The court heard he is also to be subject to a six-month supervision order upon his release from prison.

Sheriff Craig McSherry sentenced Welsh to a further seven months in prison and banned him from driving for life – a punishment already imposed on Welsh for his earlier offending.

Kinross-shire crash

In March, Perth Sheriff Court heard Welsh, of Dalwhamie Street, Kinross, was driving towards the A977 on March 26, with long-term partner Kelly Hynd in the passenger seat.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court: “The accused lost control and crashed into a stone wall.

“Ms Hynd could not remember anything about the car crash.

“Witnesses saw the car damaged in a ditch.

“They saw Ms Hynd and the accused sitting next to the vehicle.

“She had several cuts to her head and her clothing was soaking wet and muddy.

“A witness heard the accused repeatedly apologise.

“He was crying and repeatedly asking if she was all right.”

Ms Hynd suffered a spinal fracture and had to wear a brace for support for 12 weeks but the court heard she had made a full recovery.

Sheriff Duthie told him: “Remarkably, despite being subject to a 10-year ban already, you elected to drive at multiple locations while on bail.

“And on the second occasion, you caused serious injury to your passenger.

“Given your contempt for the orders previously given to you by the court, I have little difficulty concluding that it is appropriate for me to impose both a life ban from driving and a further period of imprisonment.”