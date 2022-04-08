Fife sexter on Register for drug-fuelled messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Courts

Fife sexter on Register for drug-fuelled messages

By Ross Gardiner
April 8 2022, 12.00pm Updated: April 8 2022, 1.34pm
Ross Perrie was placed on the Register for 18 months.
A Fife “sexter” has been placed on the Register after sending “outrageous” messages to seven women while high on drugs.

Buckhaven man Ross Perrie last month admitted communicating indecently with the women.

Perrie, of Falcon Road contacted all but one of the women on either June 3 or 4 last year, or on both dates.

Three of the women received single messages, while others were contacted repeatedly by the first offender.

The 24-year-old also repeatedly contacted another woman on February 2 2021 with sexually explicit messages.

‘Imagination is only thing you can credit’

At a sentencing hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Perrie’s solicitor David Cranston conceded the messages were “shocking” and they were not read out in open court.

Mr Cranston said: “They were sexualised and vulgar.

“He was inviting women to send him pictures and upon receipt of the pictures, he would use them for masturbation purposes.

Ross Perrie.

“There would be nothing that my friend (prosecuting) could say about how vulgar the messages are that I would take issue with.

“They weren’t friends. They certainly wouldn’t be now.

“They’re shocking. The imagination is the only thing you can credit Mr Perrie for.

“If he used his creative talents in other ways, he could be quite an author.”

‘Nights of madness’

Mr Cranston continued: “He reached a low point in his life when he sent them.

“On two occasions, he seemed to have nights of madness under the influence of drugs.

“This is a man who needs some direction.”

Mr Cranston explained, as a result of the subsequent police investigation, Perrie’s other internet-accessible devices were examined but no further wrongdoing was found.

Sheriff James Williamson said: “They’re outrageous.

“You should spend some time reflecting.

“I thing there some significant work to be done here.

“You would be unwise to be back before the court with similar offending.”

The sheriff placed Perrie on the Sex Offenders Register and under supervision for 18 months.

Perrie will also be required to stay in approved accommodation, take part in substance support counselling and address his sexual offending.

