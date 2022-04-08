Fife sexter on Register for drug-fuelled messages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife “sexter” has been placed on the Register after sending “outrageous” messages to seven women while high on drugs.

Buckhaven man Ross Perrie last month admitted communicating indecently with the women.

Perrie, of Falcon Road contacted all but one of the women on either June 3 or 4 last year, or on both dates.

Three of the women received single messages, while others were contacted repeatedly by the first offender.

The 24-year-old also repeatedly contacted another woman on February 2 2021 with sexually explicit messages.

‘Imagination is only thing you can credit’

At a sentencing hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Perrie’s solicitor David Cranston conceded the messages were “shocking” and they were not read out in open court.

Mr Cranston said: “They were sexualised and vulgar.

“He was inviting women to send him pictures and upon receipt of the pictures, he would use them for masturbation purposes.

“There would be nothing that my friend (prosecuting) could say about how vulgar the messages are that I would take issue with.

“They weren’t friends. They certainly wouldn’t be now.

“They’re shocking. The imagination is the only thing you can credit Mr Perrie for.

“If he used his creative talents in other ways, he could be quite an author.”

‘Nights of madness’

Mr Cranston continued: “He reached a low point in his life when he sent them.

“On two occasions, he seemed to have nights of madness under the influence of drugs.

“This is a man who needs some direction.”

Mr Cranston explained, as a result of the subsequent police investigation, Perrie’s other internet-accessible devices were examined but no further wrongdoing was found.

Sheriff James Williamson said: “They’re outrageous.

“You should spend some time reflecting.

“I thing there some significant work to be done here.

“You would be unwise to be back before the court with similar offending.”

The sheriff placed Perrie on the Sex Offenders Register and under supervision for 18 months.

Perrie will also be required to stay in approved accommodation, take part in substance support counselling and address his sexual offending.