Third jail sentence for thug who battered friend at Fife house party

A Fife thug who bottled a friend in his own home after inviting a drug dealer to a party in the man’s house has been jailed for the third time.

Ross Kelman joined a concerted attack that culminated in him attacking the resident, who owed a debt to the dealer.

Kelman, 21, appeared by video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after last month admitting five charges of violence.

The HMP Perth inmate had met the friend in Lochgelly on January 7 and asked if he could bring some people to his home.

He arrived at the property in South Street and began drinking and inviting more people over.

One of those who arrived was a drug dealer, to whom the friend owed debts.

A confrontation began and Kelman took the side of the dealer.

Repeat offender

His solicitor David McLaughlin said: “It has to be said, the author of the (social work) report does take the view that Mr Kelman is unable to appreciate the seriousness of his actions.

“Mr Kelman is realistic about what will happen to him today, I have to say that.

“It could be down to his age, it could be down to his level of maturity.

“He’s someone who’s had a very difficult background.

“He looks upon that in fairly stoic fashion.

“He has served custodial sentences before.

“He did appear to be making a more positive use of his time.”

Mr McLaughlin explained his client still had ambitions of joining the British Army, but accepted that would become difficult.

Sheriff James Williamson said there was no alternative to custody and jailed him for two and a half years, backdated to January.

The sheriff also ordered Kelman to be supervised for the first year after he is released.

Battered victim with bottles

At a previous hearing, Fiscal depute Claire Bremner said: “The accused repeatedly punched the complainer to the head.

“The accused and others swung punches at the complainer.”

His friend fell to the floor but Kelman continued punching him.

Ms Bremner said the complainer managed to get back to his feet but he was then clubbed over the head with a number of glass bottles.

At 11.20pm neighbours, who saw and heard the incident spill into the street, alerted the police.

Officers arrived to find the victim had a “significant” amount of blood on his head, face and body, and they saw bloody handprints on the walls and broken glass on the floor.

The injured man was taken to hospital and received 17 stitches.

Further crimes

Kelman was traced within an hour with bloody hands and in blood-stained clothing.

He was taken to Dunfermline police station, where he spat on two officers.

Kelman admitted assaulting the man to his severe injury, while acting with others and assaulting the two police officers.

He also admitted two previous attacks on his ex-girlfriend.

On October 19, he fractured her arm in two places when he struck her with a laptop computer at their home in Leven’s Aithernie Court.

He admitted punching the woman on December 16 and she was left injured after he repeatedly struck her head.

The court heard Kelman ended the relationship the next day and the woman’s family contacted police.

He admitted both assaults on the woman, severely injuring her with the laptop and injuring her on the second occasion.