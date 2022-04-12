London trio jailed over ‘cowardly’ stabbing which left Dundee man close to death By Jamie McKenzie April 12 2022, 1.11pm Updated: April 12 2022, 2.24pm Police at the scene of the near-fatal stabbing in Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dundee man appears from custody after wading into neighbour dispute Man accused of stabbing Dundee dog with screwdriver before burning remains Dundee child molester who began abuse aged 12 is caged for ten years Thug left Dundee woman’s tooth hanging off after battering her head with ornamental plaque