Wednesday court round-up — Red lights and blow harder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Red lights and blow harder

By Crime and Courts Team
April 13 2022, 7.30pm Updated: April 14 2022, 6.11am
Perth Sheriff Court round-up graphic

A Kirkcaldy woman has admitted injuring a cyclist after failing to stop at a red light.

Christina Hope was not present at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when a letter she sent pleading guilty to dangerous driving was accepted.

The 19-year-old, of Birnam Road, admitted she failed to stop her Fiat at traffic lights on Carberry Road on October 13.

She continued through the red light and collided with a cyclist.

The male who was riding the bike at the time was left injured.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith ordered Hope to be present at a sentencing hearing on April 26.

Embezzled from school group

A Dundee woman who embezzled more than £2000 from the parent council board at Victoria Park Primary School, while its co-chair, has been ordered to complete unpaid work. Amanda Donnelly admitted the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Donnelly took the money while co-chair of the Victoria Park Primary parent council.
Donnelly took the money while co-chair of the Victoria Park Primary parent council.

Blow harder

An alcoholic has been banned from the roads after failing to blow hard enough into a breathalyser machine.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Gordon Coxon had agreed to give specimens of breath but failed to do so.

Coxon was stopped in the town earlier that day as officers suspected him of drink driving and he told police about his alcohol addiction.

The 63-year-old, of Redcraigs, Kirkcaldy, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath at the town’s police station on August 13 last year.

Gordon Coxon.

A plea of not guilty to careless driving was accepted by the Crown.

His defence agent told the court Coxon had last appeared for drink-diving in 1999 and had been largely out of trouble since 2013.

Coxon was disqualified from driving for 22 months and fined £150.

Seven times over limit

A sheriff expressed his astonishment that Fife Council ground worker Ross Tennant could drive normally despite being seven times over the drink-drive limit. The 39-year-old was stopped in a council van in Glenrothes following a tip-off but police who had followed him said they saw nothing wrong with his driving.

Fife Council worker Ross Tennant
Ross Tennant was driving a works van when he was stopped with the “mind-boggling” reading.

Knifeman faces prison again

A Burntisland man jailed at the High Court for robbery in 2002 could be imprisoned again after admitting to carrying a knife.

Christopher Fleming was not present at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his solicitor Graham Inch pled guilty on his behalf.

The court heard Fleming, 47, of Cotburn Crescent, was caught in possession of a kitchen carving knife on April 20 last year, while he was on Forth Avenue in Kirkcaldy.

The blade was tucked into the rear of the waistband of Fleming’s trousers.

Fiscal Depute Lee-Anne Hannan explained the blade was in excess of three inches but was asked to provide a photograph of the weapon when Fleming is sentenced on April 19.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said a High Court conviction from 20 years ago saw Fleming jailed for five years.

In case you missed it...

Double murder accused Andrew Innes to stand trial next year

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]