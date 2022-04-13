Wednesday court round-up — Red lights and blow harder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Kirkcaldy woman has admitted injuring a cyclist after failing to stop at a red light.

Christina Hope was not present at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when a letter she sent pleading guilty to dangerous driving was accepted.

The 19-year-old, of Birnam Road, admitted she failed to stop her Fiat at traffic lights on Carberry Road on October 13.

She continued through the red light and collided with a cyclist.

The male who was riding the bike at the time was left injured.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith ordered Hope to be present at a sentencing hearing on April 26.

Embezzled from school group

A Dundee woman who embezzled more than £2000 from the parent council board at Victoria Park Primary School, while its co-chair, has been ordered to complete unpaid work. Amanda Donnelly admitted the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Blow harder

An alcoholic has been banned from the roads after failing to blow hard enough into a breathalyser machine.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Gordon Coxon had agreed to give specimens of breath but failed to do so.

Coxon was stopped in the town earlier that day as officers suspected him of drink driving and he told police about his alcohol addiction.

The 63-year-old, of Redcraigs, Kirkcaldy, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath at the town’s police station on August 13 last year.

A plea of not guilty to careless driving was accepted by the Crown.

His defence agent told the court Coxon had last appeared for drink-diving in 1999 and had been largely out of trouble since 2013.

Coxon was disqualified from driving for 22 months and fined £150.

Seven times over limit

A sheriff expressed his astonishment that Fife Council ground worker Ross Tennant could drive normally despite being seven times over the drink-drive limit. The 39-year-old was stopped in a council van in Glenrothes following a tip-off but police who had followed him said they saw nothing wrong with his driving.

Knifeman faces prison again

A Burntisland man jailed at the High Court for robbery in 2002 could be imprisoned again after admitting to carrying a knife.

Christopher Fleming was not present at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his solicitor Graham Inch pled guilty on his behalf.

The court heard Fleming, 47, of Cotburn Crescent, was caught in possession of a kitchen carving knife on April 20 last year, while he was on Forth Avenue in Kirkcaldy.

The blade was tucked into the rear of the waistband of Fleming’s trousers.

Fiscal Depute Lee-Anne Hannan explained the blade was in excess of three inches but was asked to provide a photograph of the weapon when Fleming is sentenced on April 19.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said a High Court conviction from 20 years ago saw Fleming jailed for five years.

