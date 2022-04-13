Perthshire benefit fraudster on curfew after paying back missing thousands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Perthshire benefit fraudster on curfew after paying back missing thousands

By Ross Gardiner
April 13 2022, 2.47pm Updated: April 13 2022, 3.23pm
Paul Barty has paid back the stolen money.
A benefit fraudster who spent the last 12 months paying back thousands he stole from the public purse has been ordered to stay at home every night for five months.

Last year, Paul Barty admitted conning the DWP out of £3,628.95 by telling them he was only living with his mother, for whom he was carer, in Clayton Road, Bridge of Earn.

He admitted failing to tell the agency he was, in fact, living with his employed husband while claiming Income Support between July 8 2014 and June 1 2015.

The 50-year-old had been told to be of good behaviour for a year and pay back the cash in full.

At a previous hearing, Perth Sheriff Court heard there been an anonymous report Barty had been living with his partner.

Prosecutors said “a great deal of inquiries” were carried out and Barty’s husband was called in to be interviewed by DWP investigators in February 2017.

It was explained at the time the DWP investigation led to Barty being cautioned and charged in February 2017 but nothing was passed to the Crown until 2019.

Barty had faced a further charge of conning the agency out of another £3664.21 between between February 2016 and January 2017 but that was dropped by the Crown.

Paid back

On Wednesday, Barty’s solicitor John McLaughlin explained despite having some difficulty with having payments accepted, the cash was back in public hands.

Mr McLaughlin also confirmed his client had not been in any further trouble with the law.

He said: “He was placed on deferred sentence on March 22 2021, to be of good behaviour and for money to be repaid.

“He has tried to set up his own business. Unfortunately that was affected by Covid-19.

“Since then, he’s not had the best of health.

“He’s certainly in a position to pay a fine. There’s no particular focus for a supervised order.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Barty: “Benefits frauds are frauds that affect everybody.

“If went unchecked, a significant amount of public money would have been lost.”

She placed him on a restriction of liberty order, banning him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am for five months.

