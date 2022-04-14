Corrie McKeague: Inquest coroner urges action to prevent future tragedies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Corrie McKeague: Inquest coroner urges action to prevent future tragedies

By Jamie Buchan
April 14 2022, 9.06am
RAF serviceman Corrie Mckeague
RAF serviceman Corrie Mckeague

A coroner at the inquest into the disappearance of Fife airman Corrie Mckeague has raised fears over bin safety and urged businesses to help prevent future deaths.

Mr Mckeague, from Dunfermline, vanished after a night out in Bury St Edmonds, Suffolk, in September 2016.

An inquest in March found that the 23-year-old died after he climbed into a commercial bin, which was tipped into a waste lorry.

Now senior coroner Nigel Parsley has issued a report asking firms to take urgent action to avoid repeat tragedies.

Corrie McKeague
Corrie McKeague went missing in 2016

In his plea, Mr Parsley said he was concerned about “ineffective” bin locks, “poor visibility” through viewing window of bin lorries and drivers not “having the means to search the bin thoroughly or safely.”

Urged to take action

His report has been sent out to the British Standards Institute, the Container Handling Equipment Manufacturers Association, Dennis Eagle Ltd – a manufacturer of waste collection lorries – and Biffa Waste Services Ltd.

The organisations must reply within 56 days, detailing what action they intend to take.

Last month’s inquiry heard that Mr Mckeague, who was stationed at RAF Honington, had slept in bins before the night of his disappearance.

He had also slept under bin bags on a previous night out, using them “like a blanket.”

It was also noted that he was a heavy sleeper when he had been drinking.

CCTV issued by Suffolk Police during the search for Mr Mckeague

The inquest heard evidence that over a six year period, there were 740 incidents involving people in bins.

Mr Parsley said that if strong locks were fitted to bins, the number of reported incidents could be reduced.

He said it was “physically impossible to undertake a check of the hopper mechanism on the Biffa lorry as the viewing aperture window is too high”.

Family statement

Craig Knightley of Tees Law, the solicitors representing the McKeague family, said: “The family are grateful for the diligence of the Jury who heard extensive evidence over two weeks before coming to their conclusion.

Corrie Mckeague’s mother, Nicola Urquart.

“The fact that there were over 740 incidents over a six year period of people in bins, with the obvious and significant risks, including fatality, indicate that this was a tragedy waiting to happen.”

He added: “The family would like to thank the coroner not only for his compassion throughout the inquest but in preparing the PFD (Prevent Future Deaths) reports, they genuinely hope that the raising of these ongoing concerns, at the very highest level, will lead to changes within the industry that will hopefully further reduce the serious risk to people in bins.”

Corrie McKeague inquest: Mother accepts conclusion as questions are answered

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier