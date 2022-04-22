Fife man punched ex in face then wrapped washing line round his own neck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Courts

Fife man punched ex in face then wrapped washing line round his own neck

By Jamie McKenzie
April 22 2022, 11.00am Updated: April 22 2022, 1.07pm
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline Sheriff Court

A 50-year-old Fife man punched his ex in the face while drunk, then went to her home and cut down a washing line and wrapped it round his neck.

Stuart Adsley had been drinking heavily at his then-home in Cowdenbeath and became abusive to his former partner of 25 years.

Procurator fiscal Zahra Bhatti told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “He punched the complainer to the left eye, causing it to swell and bruise instantly.”

Ms Bhatti said the pair later went to her home, where he took a knife out of a kitchen drawer and went into the back garden and used it to cut down the washing line.

The depute fiscal continued: “The accused then wrapped the washing line around his neck in a bid to cause harm to himself.

“Police were contacted and he was cautioned and charged.”

Prison warning

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said his client struggled to remember what happened due to his level of intoxication but understood the claims made by the woman “would have been truthful”.

The solicitor said Adsley, of Church Street in Cowdenbeath, was “genuinely remorseful and disgusted with himself and realised she must have been terrified”.

Mr Morrison said their relationship had lasted 25 years or more and they have a number of children together.

The court heard Adsley has two previous convictions of a domestic nature.

Sheriff David Hall sentenced him to 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a two-year community payback order.

He must also complete the Caledonian Men’s Programme to tackle domestic abuse.

The sheriff told him the order is a direct alternative to custody and that, if he does not carry it out, he would be back in court and likely sent to prison.

Adsley previously pled guilty to assaulting his former partner by striking her on the head and grabbing her by the body to her injury on October 8 last year.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, adopting an aggressive demeanour and accusing the woman of stealing his keys and money, taking hold of a knife, cutting a washing line down with it and wrapping the line around his neck in an attempt to harm himself.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier