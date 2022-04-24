‘Doo’re nicked’ — Cops homed in on pigeon kit thief after Angus stampede

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Courts

‘Doo’re nicked’ — Cops homed in on pigeon kit thief after Angus stampede

By Ross Gardiner
April 24 2022, 8.00am
The stolen vehicle contained homing pigeon kit.
The stolen vehicle contained homing pigeon kit.

A man who stole a vehicle full of homing pigeon kit and hid it in a Kirriemuir caravan site has been handed more jail time.

On May 1 in 2019, a farmer near Auchterhouse was forced to make an early morning journey to halt livestock, which were running away.

This presented an opportunity for sneak thief Jordan Greig to pinch the vehicle in the early-morning heist.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said: “The locus is a farm two to three miles outside Tealing.

“At 8.40am, farm animals on the farm began running in the direction of the locus.

“The owners drove their vehicle in attempt to prevent them from travelling further.

“They returned and parked their vehicle and left the vehicle unlocked, with keys in the ignition.

“At 9.10am, the owner returned and observed the vehicle was not there.

“The police were contacted.”

Doo-caught red-handed

Officers reviewed CCTV footage and saw 23-year-old Greig, of Heatherywood Travelling Persons Site in Kirkcaldy, make off in the vehicle.

Police traced Greig and the vehicle at the far end of a caravan site in Kirriemuir.

He had only stolen it just two hours before officers arrived but had already removed the number plates.

Ms Wilkinson added: “It included items related to homing pigeons.”

Greig appeared from custody to admit stealing the vehicle.

His solicitor Nick Markowski explained Greig is currently serving a seven-year sentence imposed by the High Court.

“The authorities have a tight hold on him at this stage,” he said.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown jailed Greig for nine months.

The prison term will be served concurrent to his ongoing sentence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]