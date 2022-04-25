Child murder accused ‘joked’ about killing son, trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Child murder accused ‘joked’ about killing son, trial told

By James Mulholland
April 25 2022, 2.51pm
Julius Czapla's father Lukasz is on trial accused of his murder.
A childhood friend of a man accused of murdering his toddler son has told a trial how his pal “joked” about killing the child.

Wojciech Marchlewski, 41, told the jury how Lukasz Czapla laughed after making the remark about two-year-old Julius.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Mr Marchlewski say how he met with Czapla in November 2020.

The taxi driver told the court Czapla told him he had split from the boy’s mum Patrycja Szczesniak.

He told him Patrycja was not a “good mother” and she had become involved with somebody else.

He said his friend was “stressed” during the chat, in which he revealed he loved Julius “so much.”

Taxi driver Mr Marchlewski, of Edinburgh, then told prosecutor Alan Cameron Czapla then made a joke during the conversation.

“He joked about killing Julius. He laughed at the end of it.

“I said ‘it’s an extremely bad joke’.

“I felt so awkward but at the same time it didn’t surprise me because Lukasz used to joke like this.”

Childhood friends

Mr Marchlewski told the court that he had known the accused since childhood.

He said they had moved from Poland and had both come to live in Edinburgh in 2005.

Mr Marchlewski said they had not continually stayed in touch but they met up in November 2020 and drank beer at Czapla’s home in the capital.

“He said that she’s got someone now and that she’s taking Julius away.

“He said that he loves Julius so much and he had some plans.”

Julius Czapla.

Mr Marchlewski told jurors that he asked Czapla what his plans were and that he replied that “kidnap doesn’t make sense”.

The witness then told the court Czapla made the comment about killing his son.

“I tried to cheer him up. I tried to help him out.

“I said he could get help from somewhere.

“He got his rights as dad.

“He doesn’t need to be so sad about things.”

Admitted he killed son

Mr Marchlewski was giving evidence on the third day of proceedings against Czapla, 41, a former IT technician at Fife College in Dunfermline.

The accused denies murdering Julius at a house in the city’s Muirhouse area, sometime on November 20 or November 21 2020 and other charges.

He is accused of striking the boy repeatedly with a skewer, shooting him repeatedly in the head with an air weapon and smothering him with a pillow.

The jury heard a joint minute agreeing Czapla had killed his son.

He had offered to plead guilty to culpable homicide and has lodged a special defence that he was of diminished responsibility at the time.

The trial before Lord Beckett continues.

