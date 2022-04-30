Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘You would have obliterated them’ — Driver’s act of ‘exceptional recklessness’ in Fife left two injured

By Jamie McKenzie
April 30 2022, 7.00am
Keenan crashed while overtaking at the A985 junction with Waggon Road.
A dangerous driver’s act of “exceptional recklessness” resulted in a crash which left two people injured.

John Keenan admitted crossing double solid white road markings to overtake when it was unsafe to do so on the A985 Rosyth to Crombie road, at the junction with Waggon Road, on May 19 last year.

A sheriff said he would have been jailed for years if he had caused a head-on smash as he would have “obliterated” the casualties.

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Maher told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “The overtaking manoeuvre was unsuccessful and a collision occurred and both vehicles were extensively damaged.

“The vehicle being driven by Mr Keenan appears (to have) left the carriageway and come to rest in an adjacent field and the other vehicle came to rest in the middle of the carriageway.”

“If you’d encountered someone in the opposite direction you would have obliterated them, as well as yourself and these people in your car.”

— Sheriff Robert More.

Court papers state the car being driven by 47-year-old Keenan struck another car which was turning right at the time.

Mr Maher said a passenger in Keenan’s car suffered concussion and grazes to her forehead, arms and legs.

The female driver of the other car suffered whiplash and a mark caused by her seatbelt.

Sheriff’s prison warning

Defence lawyer Calum Harris said Keenan, of Lewis Court in Alloa, was distracted by another passenger in the back seat of his car.

He said that person suffers a number of mental health issues and became erratic and was attempting to open car doors.

Sheriff Robert More responded: “He has pled guilty to a libel that was overtaking and crossing two continuous white lines.

“I don’t think that, with respect, is consistent with him taking his attention off the road.”

The sheriff told Keenan: “This was an act of exceptional recklessness, in my opinion.

“If you’d encountered someone in the opposite direction you would have obliterated them, as well as yourself and these people in your car.

“Had that happened I would be measuring a prison sentence in years.

“In my opinion this is a case which well and truly crosses the custody (threshold) because it is by the grace of god there is not a victim in a more serious way than libelled.”

Sentencing

Sheriff More banned Keenan from driving for two years.

He was also sentenced to a restriction of liberty order for 72 days, which means he must stay at home between 7pm and 7am throughout this period.

The sheriff stressed this was a direct alternative to custody and if Keenan breached the order, he would “without question be sentenced to a period of prison for this offence.”

