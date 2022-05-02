Dunfermline van thief ‘sickened’ by his crime

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man saw his work van being driven off by a thief ten minutes after he had finished eating his lunch inside it.

Lindsay Young, 38, admitted stealing the vehicle in Dunfermline’s Abbey Park Place on April 1.

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Maher told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the witness was working at a property in the street with a colleague and parked the van close by.

The depute fiscal said: “Around 1.30pm that day he was having his lunch in his van and, when finished, for reasons unknown, he left the van insecure and keys still in the ignition and thereafter returned to work.

“About ten minutes after returning to work he heard a vehicle starting up nearby and upon looking to where the vehicle was, he noticed his work van was driving away.”

‘Sickened’ by theft

Mr Maher said both Mr Wallace and his workmate tried to follow the van, which was fitted with a tracking device.

Witnesses spotted the van less than two miles away in Aberdour Place at around 2pm that afternoon and Young was seen exiting and leaving the scene.

Police found the vehicle as a result of the tracking device and Young was traced and arrested.

He appeared for sentencing having previously pled guilty to stealing the van.

Defence lawyer Calum Harris said his client had effectively “snapped” that day as he and a long term partner were going through a “rough patch,” with both suffering from addiction issues.

The solicitor said Young not only accepted his actions but is “sickened” by them.

Sheriff Robert More sentenced him to a community payback order with a requirement of supervision for a year.

Young also admitted driving the van without valid insurance being in place.

The sheriff admonished him for this and endorsed his licence with six penalty points.