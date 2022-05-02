Dunfermline van thief ‘sickened’ by his crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News Courts

Dunfermline van thief ‘sickened’ by his crime

By Jamie McKenzie
May 2 2022, 3.00pm Updated: May 2 2022, 4.20pm
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A man saw his work van being driven off by a thief ten minutes after he had finished eating his lunch inside it.

Lindsay Young, 38, admitted stealing the vehicle in Dunfermline’s Abbey Park Place on April 1.

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Maher told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the witness was working at a property in the street with a colleague and parked the van close by.

The depute fiscal said: “Around 1.30pm that day he was having his lunch in his van and, when finished, for reasons unknown, he left the van insecure and keys still in the ignition and thereafter returned to work.

“About ten minutes after returning to work he heard a vehicle starting up nearby and upon looking to where the vehicle was, he noticed his work van was driving away.”

‘Sickened’ by theft

Mr Maher said both Mr Wallace and his workmate tried to follow the van, which was fitted with a tracking device.

Witnesses spotted the van less than two miles away in Aberdour Place at around 2pm that afternoon and Young was seen exiting and leaving the scene.

Police found the vehicle as a result of the tracking device and Young was traced and arrested.

He appeared for sentencing having previously pled guilty to stealing the van.

Defence lawyer Calum Harris said his client had effectively “snapped” that day as he and a long term partner were going through a “rough patch,” with both suffering from addiction issues.

The solicitor said Young not only accepted his actions but is “sickened” by them.

Sheriff Robert More sentenced him to a community payback order with a requirement of supervision for a year.

Young also admitted driving the van without valid insurance being in place.

The sheriff admonished him for this and endorsed his licence with six penalty points.

