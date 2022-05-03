Shoeless crook who robbed Dundee Co-op was found with collapsed lung

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shoeless crook who robbed Dundee Co-op was found with collapsed lung

By Paul Malik
May 3 2022, 7.00am Updated: May 3 2022, 1.15pm
Nicholas McKenzie raided the Co-op in Brook Street.
Nicholas McKenzie raided the Co-op in Brook Street.

A shoeless crook held-up a Dundee Co-op with a screwdriver for tobacco and a lighter.

Nicholas McKenzie, 42, carried out his raid early one morning last December, just as the Brook Street store had opened.

He told the shop worker, Luke Hibbart, he would be taking the cash from his register, as he flashed the hilt of a blue item from inside his sleeve.

Although he believed it to be a knife, brave Mr Hibbart closed the till and the door to the cash desk area, preventing McKenzie getting any money.

McKenzie took the tobacco and lighter without paying and left the shop.

He was traced by police around an hour later, shoeless, covered in mud and badly injured.

‘You are going to empty your till’

Depute fiscal Gavin Barton told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 6.20am the accused (re) entered the store, having entered 20 minutes earlier, and headed straight to the checkout.

“The accused asked for tobacco and a lighter.

“He then told Mr Hibbart ‘you are going to empty your till’.

“He showed the top of the what the witness thought, initially, was a knife.

“Mr Hibbart closed the till.

“The accused responded ‘I’ll take this then’, taking the tobacco and lighter with him.

“He put the blue-handled item in his back pocket.

“Police traced the accused at around 7.50am. He was not wearing any shoes.

“An opened pouch of tobacco was found in his jacket pocket.

“At around 9.50am, PC McDonald, a dog handler, found the blue-handled screwdriver.”

Collapsed lung

In mitigation, defence solicitor Theo Finlay said his client had pled guilty at the earliest opportunity and had “no recollection” of events.

“It is significant he was found in the street, covered in mud and without shoes.

“He was taken to hospital and found to have a collapsed lung.

“He was detained in hospital for a week.

“He has suspicions about how he came about these injuries but no recollection at all.

“He admits he had consumed street Valium, he was staying at the hostel on Brewery Lane.

“During lockdown he became lonely and frustrated and succumbed to street Valium.

“He does not have a good record for this sort of thing.”

Jailing McKenzie for more than a year, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “This is a serious offence involving the implied use of a weapon.

“You in effect held up a shopkeeper.”

McKenzie was sentenced to seven months for the offence and returned to prison to serve the remaining 160 days of an unexpired sentence from a previous conviction.

