Fife sheriff says police CCTV ‘tardiness’ is ‘underselling justice system to victims of crime’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Fife sheriff says police CCTV ‘tardiness’ is ‘underselling justice system to victims of crime’

By Jamie McKenzie
May 3 2022, 12.00pm Updated: May 3 2022, 1.46pm
Post Thumbnail

A Fife sheriff has blasted Police Scotland for their “tardiness” in providing vital CCTV evidence to the courts, which he says is “underselling the criminal justice system to victims of crime”.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith made the remarks after hearing both the prosecution and defence lawyers in a case still have not been given footage from two years ago that could potentially identify those accused of damaging and stealing cars.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard from one defence lawyer the CCTV in question is believed to show a number of people “trying doors” in a Fife village.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Robertson said he believed the footage had been seized by police from the “outset of the case” and the Crown Office has since chased it up.

CCTV camera
Delays in CCTV evidence have been raised in courts in Fife.

Sheriff Niven-Smith said: “So that presumably means officers were provided with CCTV by the operator of the (camera) system prior to September 25 last year.

“I’m totally at a loss.

“That means police officers go to someone’s door… and they say they have CCTV and load it on to a pen drive and sign a piece of paper and so, where is it?

“It’s not rocket science.

“I simply don’t understand how these things can not be provided to the procurator fiscal and then be provided to the defence.”

Accused persons ‘likely to plead guilty’

The sheriff continued: “The date of these offences is April 2020.

“As I have repeatedly said… the accused are likely – if they see themselves on footage trying handles and car doors – to plead guilty.

“We have all these public expenses and wasted court resources and are churning cases over and over simply because we can not be given CCTV to show to clients to say ‘that is me’ or ‘that is not me.’

“I simply don’t understand why this case is trundling slowly along.

“This is meant to be summary justice but it does not seem like summary justice to those whose cars were tampered with.

“We are underselling the criminal justice system to victims of crime by the tardiness of police producing CCTV footage.”

New dates set

Sheriff Niven-Smith set a further intermediate diet – a court hearing to ascertain the state of preparation for both the prosecution and defence before trial – for May 9 in the hope the footage would “magically appear”.

The sheriff has previously been critical of the speed at which CCTV is being disclosed to the courts and said there is “clearly an issue with Police Scotland”.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

In March, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard one case due for trial had to be adjourned because footage had not been provided in time, despite the alleged act of public indecency happening nearly a year ago.

Police are Crown working together

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said police are working hard with colleagues in the criminal justice system to ensure all evidence required for court, including CCTV footage, is available at the appropriate time to allow cases to proceed promptly.

He said: “While we achieve this in most circumstances, the Covid pandemic has placed significant additional demand on the criminal justice system, including a backlog of cases and an increased requirement for police to provide CCTV for cases that had previously been delayed now going to trial.

“We continue to work with criminal justice partners to address these challenges.

“Where specific concerns are raised by partners we will work with them to resolve those concerns.

“A Digital Evidence Sharing Capability (DESC) project is being progressed to allow all criminal justice agencies to store and share digital evidence securely and quickly”.

A Crown Office spokesperson said previously that they work with partners in the criminal justice system to ensure cases progress through the prosecution process as “efficiently as possible,” and would keep liaising with police in Fife and across Scotland.

The spokesperson added: “We understand the impact the court process can have on victims of crime and are committed to improving the experiences of victims and witnesses.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]