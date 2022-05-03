Tipper truck driver was trapped after crash with tractor on Fife road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A tipper truck driver was trapped for hours in his cab after crashing into a tractor transporting grain on a Fife road.

James McEwan, 50, was driving eastbound on the A907 road near Bogside Farm when he crossed into the opposite lane at a double bend and collided with the tractor.

McEwan, of Mar Terrace in Clackmannan, pled guilty to the careless driving charge via his lawyer at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Procurator fiscal depute Jill Currie said McEwan had driven into the opposing carriageway at a double bend and struck the side of the tractor, scraping it and causing a back tyre to burst.

The depute fiscal said: “The accused was then pinned in the cab of his vehicle and the witness driving the tractor got out to assist.

“Paramedics were called to deal with this incident as the accused was trapped.

“Police attended and the fire brigade attended as well and the road was closed for a number of hours as a result.”

The collision happened at around 4pm on July 19 last year.

No explanation for ‘drift’

McEwan’s defence lawyer said his client had been driving to a relative’s house in Oakley at the time and is familiar with the road.

He did not have any explanation as to why he crossed into the other lane.

The solicitor said: “It would appear he has drifted slightly to the other side of the road.

“It’s a fairly sharp bend.”

The court heard McEwan now works for a different employer in Somerset in England and travels a lot between there and Scotland.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane fined McEwan £480 for his careless driving and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.