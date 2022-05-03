Tipper truck driver was trapped after crash with tractor on Fife road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Courts

Tipper truck driver was trapped after crash with tractor on Fife road

By Jamie McKenzie
May 3 2022, 10.30am Updated: May 3 2022, 11.02am
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline Sheriff Court

A tipper truck driver was trapped for hours in his cab after crashing into a tractor transporting grain on a Fife road.

James McEwan, 50, was driving eastbound on the A907 road near Bogside Farm when he crossed into the opposite lane at a double bend and collided with the tractor.

McEwan, of Mar Terrace in Clackmannan, pled guilty to the careless driving charge via his lawyer at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Procurator fiscal depute Jill Currie said McEwan had driven into the opposing carriageway at a double bend and struck the side of the tractor, scraping it and causing a back tyre to burst.

The depute fiscal said: “The accused was then pinned in the cab of his vehicle and the witness driving the tractor got out to assist.

“Paramedics were called to deal with this incident as the accused was trapped.

“Police attended and the fire brigade attended as well and the road was closed for a number of hours as a result.”

The collision happened at around 4pm on July 19 last year.

No explanation for ‘drift’

McEwan’s defence lawyer said his client had been driving to a relative’s house in Oakley at the time and is familiar with the road.

He did not have any explanation as to why he crossed into the other lane.

The solicitor said: “It would appear he has drifted slightly to the other side of the road.

“It’s a fairly sharp bend.”

The court heard McEwan now works for a different employer in Somerset in England and travels a lot between there and Scotland.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane fined McEwan £480 for his careless driving and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

