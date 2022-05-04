Car valet crash calamity forced Leven couple from home for nine months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car valeter “panicked” and hit the accelerator of the automatic he was cleaning, causing it to smash into a parked vehicle which, in turn, careered into a house.

Craig Hill admitted causing the calamity in Hall Park, Leven in July 2020.

Hill, 44, had a clean driving licence held since he was a teenager, the court heard.

He was in the process of putting a sterilising agent through the vents of a car when things went awry.

It resulted in the homeowner Tomas Pryde, then 86 and wife Sheila, then 83, being left homeless for nine months.

Licence plate found inside house

Depute fiscal Calum Brown told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The incident happened on the morning of July 15 2020.

“There had been an arrangement between the complainer, Thomas Pryde and the accused for cleaning to be carried out on Mr Pryde’s car.

“At around 11:15am the witness was inside his home when he heard a loud screeching noise.

“He looked out his window and observed Hill in the car.

“It shot backward down the driveway and collided with Mr Pryde’s car.

“Due to the collision between the vehicle Hill was in and Mr Pryde’s car, Mr Pryde’s vehicle propelled into Mr Pryde’s home.

“There was considerable damage to brickwork and the licence plate of Mr Pride’s car was recovered from the hallway

“The accused stated ‘I am sorry, the car jumped out of gear’.”

Near £16k claim made

Mr Brown said a claim for £15,815 was made for the damage caused to the Kingdom Housing Association property but “full cost has not been calculated.”

Mr Pryde’s car was written-off.

Mr Brown added: “It should be noted Mr Pryde was unable to enter his home due to the extensive structural damage until March 2021, a period of nine months.”

Defence solicitor Morag Wilson, said of Hill: “He was at the address to carry out sanitisation on the cars.

“At the time, he turned on the ignition to allow the sanitiser to go through the air vents.

“He was not aware the car was an automatic.

“He panicked and put his foot down (on the accelerator) causing the incident.”

Hill, of Mill Wynd, Leven, admitted driving without care and attention on July 15 2020 at Hall Park, Largowood, Leven.

He will return to Dundee Sheriff Court on June 16 for sentencing.

Neighbours said at the time it was a “miracle” no one was hurt.

Mr Pryde thanked the community for helping in the wake of the accident.