Car valet crash calamity forced Leven couple from home for nine months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Car valet crash calamity forced Leven couple from home for nine months

By Paul Malik
May 4 2022, 1.24pm Updated: May 4 2022, 4.16pm
The Prydes outside their damaged home after the accident.
The Prydes outside their damaged home after the accident.

A car valeter “panicked” and hit the accelerator of the automatic he was cleaning, causing it to smash into a parked vehicle which, in turn, careered into a house.

Craig Hill admitted causing the calamity in Hall Park, Leven in July 2020.

Hill, 44, had a clean driving licence held since he was a teenager, the court heard.

He was in the process of putting a sterilising agent through the vents of a car when things went awry.

It resulted in the homeowner Tomas Pryde, then 86 and wife Sheila, then 83, being left homeless for nine months.

Kingdom Housing Association shored up the house after the car was pushed through the walls.
Kingdom Housing Association shored up the house after the car was pushed through the walls.

Licence plate found inside house

Depute fiscal Calum Brown told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The incident happened on the morning of July 15 2020.

“There had been an arrangement between the complainer, Thomas Pryde and the accused for cleaning to be carried out on Mr Pryde’s car.

“At around 11:15am the witness was inside his home when he heard a loud screeching noise.

“He looked out his window and observed Hill in the car.

“It shot backward down the driveway and collided with Mr Pryde’s car.

“Due to the collision between the vehicle Hill was in and Mr Pryde’s car, Mr Pryde’s vehicle propelled into Mr Pryde’s home.

“There was considerable damage to brickwork and the licence plate of Mr Pride’s car was recovered from the hallway

“The accused stated ‘I am sorry, the car jumped out of gear’.”

Near £16k claim made

Mr Brown said a claim for £15,815 was made for the damage caused to the Kingdom Housing Association property but “full cost has not been calculated.”

Mr Pryde’s car was written-off.

Mr Brown added: “It should be noted Mr Pryde was unable to enter his home due to the extensive structural damage until March 2021, a period of nine months.”

Mr Pryde's car was written off.
Mr Pryde’s car was written off.

Defence solicitor Morag Wilson, said of Hill: “He was at the address to carry out sanitisation on the cars.

“At the time, he turned on the ignition to allow the sanitiser to go through the air vents.

“He was not aware the car was an automatic.

“He panicked and put his foot down (on the accelerator) causing the incident.”

Hill, of Mill Wynd, Leven, admitted driving without care and attention on July 15 2020 at Hall Park, Largowood, Leven.

He will return to Dundee Sheriff Court on June 16 for sentencing.

Neighbours said at the time it was a “miracle” no one was hurt.

Mr Pryde thanked the community for helping in the wake of the accident.

Elderly Fife couple left shocked and homeless after runaway car ploughs into their home

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier