Girl woke to find Kirkcaldy sex offender assaulting her

By Kirsty McIntosh
May 7 2022, 12.00pm
Jordan McRobbie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
A teenager sexually assaulted a schoolgirl as she slept by using her hand to pleasure himself.

Nineteen-year-old Jordan McRobbie had been staying overnight at the girl’s home and she awoke to find her hand on his penis.

When the girl told her father of the assault later that day, he drove McRobbie straight to the police station.

McRobbie told police he had targeted the girl because he “fancied” her.

Girl woke to sexual assault

Fiscal depute Jill Currie told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court McRobbie and his victim had been watching a film the night before.

She said: “The two parties were not in a relationship but were well know to each other.

“The accused was staying over on the night of April 13.

“At around 11pm the accused and the complainer were in her bedroom and were lying on the bed watching a film.

“After, they decided to go to sleep.

“The accused was on top of the covers and the complainer was under them and both were fully clothed.

“At around 7.15am on April 14 the complainer woke and found the accused had hold of her left hand and placed in on his erect penis and using it to masturbate himself.

“The complainer pulled away but the complainer tried to take her hand again.”

‘I just want her to like me’

The girl, who was a teenager, later texted her father to tell him what McRobbie had done.

The enraged father took McRobbie to the police station to force him to hand himself in.

When speaking to officers, he told them: “I just fancied her and want her to like me.”

McRobbie, of Dean Court, Kirkcaldy, admitted sexually assaulting the girl at an address in the town on April 14 last year.

Sentence was deferred for reports and McRobbie was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in the interim.

