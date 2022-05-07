Fife karate expert kicked ex-partner in chest and broke dog’s leg

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife man “karate kicked” his ex partner to the chest, punched her in the face and kicked her pet dog during a row at her Dunfermline home.

Michael Winston, a provisional black belt holder in a mix of karate styles, also trashed his own guitars and smashed up ornaments, including a bowl which belonged to Kirsty Arnott’s late mother.

A trial heard the pair became embroiled in an argument in the bedroom of Miss Arnott’s home on December 13 last year.

Miss Arnott, 45, told the trial she pushed Winston after he “came right up into” her face and invaded her personal space.

She said: “He did a karate kick to my chest.

“He’s a karate expert. It’s like what you would see on a karate movie.

“He lifted his leg up and kicked me in the chest.

“I went flying back on my bed.”

She managed to dial 999, although the phone was kicked out of her hand as she spoke to police.

Dislocated dog’s knee

An audio recording of the 999 call was played to the court, in which Miss Arnott could be heard saying she had been assaulted.

Both of them could be heard shouting at each other during the call.

Miss Arnott said the arguing continued when they went downstairs and Winston smashed a fish bowl which had belonged to her late mother, as well as another ornament, leaving glass strewn across the floor.

She said the 18-year-old was also pulling his own guitars off the walls and throwing them in the living room.

Miss Arnott told the court Winston also punched her in the face.

“In a situation where I’m forced to hit someone I’m going to hit them and they will stay hit, which is why I will avoid it at all costs.” — Accused Michael Winston

Photographs taken by a police officer that day were described in court by her as showing a swollen eye and bruising.

The police officer also told the court there were signs of a disturbance at the property.

While giving her evidence, Miss Arnott became tearful, recalling how Winston kicked her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in the hallway, causing it to “whimper.”

She said: “A few weeks later I took the dog to the vet.

“It dislocated the dog’s knee. The dog has injuries which require treatment.”

‘I’ve never raised my hands’

Winston told the trial shortly after police answered Miss Arnott’s 999 call, she kicked him.

He denied punching her and kicking her to the chest, claiming he couldn’t raise his leg that high.

Bus driver Winston, of Dunfermline’s Lomond Crescent, said: “I’d get as high as the knee or thigh if I really stretched myself.

“I have the skills to punch her but no, I’ve never raised my hands.

“Through martial arts training – and I’m also ex military – I know how to punch effectively and how to develop power.

“In a situation where I’m forced to hit someone I’m going to hit them and they will stay hit, which is why I will avoid it at all costs.”

Winston also claimed Miss Arnott had been the one who threw the ornaments and wrecked his guitars, saying that she had tried to lift one above her shoulder and struck herself in the face with it.

Sentence deferred

Sheriff Francis Gill favoured Miss Arnott’s evidence and found Winston guilty of assault to injury and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Two other allegations that Winston assaulted and threatened or abused Miss Arnott in July last year were found not proven by the sheriff.

Sheriff Gill deferred sentencing until June 1 and Winston’s bail is continued for the consideration of a non-harassment order.