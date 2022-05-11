Crieff ‘gangster’ jailed for attempted extortion of vulnerable women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crieff ‘gangster’ jailed for attempted extortion of vulnerable women

By Jamie Buchan
May 11 2022, 2.42pm Updated: May 11 2022, 4.06pm
James McPhee appeared by video link at Perth Sheriff Court
A self-styled “gangster” who loaned cash to desperate women and then threatened to “rip their faces off” when they could not pay back double what they borrowed, has been jailed.

James McPhee, from Crieff, used social media to advertise his amateur money-lending services to local people in financial hardship.

When they were unable to pay back twice the amount they owed, he made violent threats against them and their families.

The 28-year-old appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court, having previously pled guilty to two charges of attempted extortion.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “Although the sums involved are relatively small, your conduct and behaviour is really quite appalling.”

The sheriff read back some of the things McPhee told his victims, including a threat to “slash” a woman with learning difficulties and her family.

“You referred to yourself as a ‘f***ing gangster’,” the sheriff said.

Perth Sheriff Court

“These were clearly highly offensive and threatening messages and that is the concerning part of this conduct.

“Given that and your previous convictions, I am satisfied the appropriate way to deal with this is with a custodial sentence.”

McPhee, listed as a prisoner at HMP Perth, was jailed for 18 months.

Advertised on Snapchat

The court heard McPhee was using illicit substances at the time but is now drug-free.

His agent said he made threats because he believed his victims were using the money to go to concerts.

“Once he is released, he hopes to gain employment and enrol in college,” the solicitor said.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court that in early August 2021, McPhee’s first victim was struggling financially.

“She was aware that the accused advertised on Snapchat that he would loan out money,” he told the court.

She messaged McPhee on Facebook and asked to borrow £250.

McPhee advertised his services on Snapchat

“The accused agreed to the loan, on the provision that Ms Ashworth paid back £500 by August 27,” said Mr Sweeney.

The terms were agreed and the money was sent to her bank account soon after.

“On August 27, she transferred £250 back to the account,” said the fiscal depute.

“She said she would pay back only the amount that she borrowed.”

She later received a message from McPhee.

“You don’t pay enough,” he wrote.

“£250 today then it gets doubled to £500. That’s the rules.”

She did not respond, said Mr Sweeney.

McPhee set himself up as a loan shark in Crieff.

McPhee then contacted a member of his victim’s family: “Tell your dopey sister to stop ignoring me. It’s pay day today.”

He then contacted her again and told her: “Yous are getting it.”

Police also reviewed messages McPhee left for a relative.

He wrote: “She’s getting away with f*** all. She’s f***ing dead.

“She’s getting her f***ing face ripped off her. I want my money and I want it right f***ing now.”

Vulnerable victim

Mr Sweeney said McPhee’s second victim was a vulnerable adult with learning difficulties.

He said: “In April 2021, she too was suffering financial hardship and she knew that the accused would loan money to associates.

“She messaged him on Snapchat and asked to borrow £200.”

McPhee told her to pay back £400 by May 10.

The pair met in a park and McPhee handed over the money in cash.

On April 28, the same woman asked him for a further £200.

She agreed to hand over £800 on May 10.

But the day before her deadline, she told McPhee she could not afford to pay him.

“The accused replied, saying: ‘A deal is a deal.’

“He said he would ‘rip your f***ing face off’ and referred to her as a ‘dopey c***.’”

McPhee, listed on court papers as a prisoner in HMP Perth, later told a relative of the woman: “I’m a f***ing gangster. This is not how it works.

“I’ve a good mind to slash (her) and her whole f***ing family.”

Mr Sweeney said telecoms data was used to trace McPhee using his phone number.

When arrested, he admitted he had loaned money to people who were struggling financially but denied making threats.

