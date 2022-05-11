Crieff ‘gangster’ jailed for attempted extortion of vulnerable women

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A self-styled “gangster” who loaned cash to desperate women and then threatened to “rip their faces off” when they could not pay back double what they borrowed, has been jailed.

James McPhee, from Crieff, used social media to advertise his amateur money-lending services to local people in financial hardship.

When they were unable to pay back twice the amount they owed, he made violent threats against them and their families.

The 28-year-old appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court, having previously pled guilty to two charges of attempted extortion.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “Although the sums involved are relatively small, your conduct and behaviour is really quite appalling.”

The sheriff read back some of the things McPhee told his victims, including a threat to “slash” a woman with learning difficulties and her family.

“You referred to yourself as a ‘f***ing gangster’,” the sheriff said.

“These were clearly highly offensive and threatening messages and that is the concerning part of this conduct.

“Given that and your previous convictions, I am satisfied the appropriate way to deal with this is with a custodial sentence.”

McPhee, listed as a prisoner at HMP Perth, was jailed for 18 months.

Advertised on Snapchat

The court heard McPhee was using illicit substances at the time but is now drug-free.

His agent said he made threats because he believed his victims were using the money to go to concerts.

“Once he is released, he hopes to gain employment and enrol in college,” the solicitor said.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court that in early August 2021, McPhee’s first victim was struggling financially.

“She was aware that the accused advertised on Snapchat that he would loan out money,” he told the court.

She messaged McPhee on Facebook and asked to borrow £250.

“The accused agreed to the loan, on the provision that Ms Ashworth paid back £500 by August 27,” said Mr Sweeney.

The terms were agreed and the money was sent to her bank account soon after.

“On August 27, she transferred £250 back to the account,” said the fiscal depute.

“She said she would pay back only the amount that she borrowed.”

She later received a message from McPhee.

“You don’t pay enough,” he wrote.

“£250 today then it gets doubled to £500. That’s the rules.”

She did not respond, said Mr Sweeney.

McPhee then contacted a member of his victim’s family: “Tell your dopey sister to stop ignoring me. It’s pay day today.”

He then contacted her again and told her: “Yous are getting it.”

Police also reviewed messages McPhee left for a relative.

He wrote: “She’s getting away with f*** all. She’s f***ing dead.

“She’s getting her f***ing face ripped off her. I want my money and I want it right f***ing now.”

Vulnerable victim

Mr Sweeney said McPhee’s second victim was a vulnerable adult with learning difficulties.

He said: “In April 2021, she too was suffering financial hardship and she knew that the accused would loan money to associates.

“She messaged him on Snapchat and asked to borrow £200.”

McPhee told her to pay back £400 by May 10.

The pair met in a park and McPhee handed over the money in cash.

On April 28, the same woman asked him for a further £200.

She agreed to hand over £800 on May 10.

But the day before her deadline, she told McPhee she could not afford to pay him.

“The accused replied, saying: ‘A deal is a deal.’

“He said he would ‘rip your f***ing face off’ and referred to her as a ‘dopey c***.’”

McPhee, listed on court papers as a prisoner in HMP Perth, later told a relative of the woman: “I’m a f***ing gangster. This is not how it works.

“I’ve a good mind to slash (her) and her whole f***ing family.”

Mr Sweeney said telecoms data was used to trace McPhee using his phone number.

When arrested, he admitted he had loaned money to people who were struggling financially but denied making threats.