Crash driver who forced A92 closure banned for dangerous driving

A driver caused a pile-up which closed a major Fife road for two hours after attempting a dodgy overtaking manoeuvre.

Ethan Grant’s Fiat crossed into the path of an articulated lorry, which ricocheted him back into the path of the vehicle he had originally tried to overtake.

The 21-year-old has now been banned from the roads.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard both the other drivers – Merrion Davies and Ryan Howie – were injured.

Lost control during overtaking

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz said: “At 5.10pm complainer Davies was driving south on the A92 and the complainer Howie, was driving northbound.

“Complainer Howie saw the accused’s vehicle approaching from the rear.

“He formed the opinion that the accused was trying to overtake but could see no gap for the accused to enter.

“The accused attempted to brake, lost control and entered the opposing carriageway, into the path of complainer Davies.

“He was unable to stop and both vehicles collided, front offside to front offside.

“The accused’s vehicle returned sideways towards the northbound carriageway and into the path of Mr Howie’s vehicle.

“He struck the nearside of the accused’s vehicle.

“Due to the collision Mr Davies lost steering control causing him to cut across the road, coming to a rest on the grass verge and footpath.”

He said all the drivers, including Grant, had suffered soft tissue injuries.

Disqualified and fined

Solicitor Christine Hagen, defending, said Grant had been returning home from work at a manufacturing firm in Glenrothes.

She said he was aware losing his licence was “inevitable” but it would not interfere with his career prospects.

She said the place where the collision occurred sees three lanes merge into one.

“He intended to overtake and get into one lane.

“He didn’t have enough time and there was no gap and this collision occurred.”

Grant, of Westfield Road, Cupar, admitted driving dangerously on the A92 between the Preston and Tullis Russell Roundabout on March 30 last year.

Sheriff Ian Anderson disqualified him from driving for 14 months and fined him £550.