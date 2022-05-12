Crash driver who forced A92 closure banned for dangerous driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Crash driver who forced A92 closure banned for dangerous driving

By Kirsty McIntosh
May 12 2022, 11.30am Updated: May 12 2022, 1.03pm
Ethan Grant pled guilty to dangerous driving.
Ethan Grant pled guilty to dangerous driving.

A driver caused a pile-up which closed a major Fife road for two hours after attempting a dodgy overtaking manoeuvre.

Ethan Grant’s Fiat crossed into the path of an articulated lorry, which ricocheted him back into the path of the vehicle he had originally tried to overtake.

The 21-year-old has now been banned from the roads.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard both the other drivers – Merrion Davies and Ryan Howie – were injured.

The accident site. Pic by Fife Jammer Locations.

Lost control during overtaking

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz said: “At 5.10pm complainer Davies was driving south on the A92 and the complainer Howie, was driving northbound.

“Complainer Howie saw the accused’s vehicle approaching from the rear.

“He formed the opinion that the accused was trying to overtake but could see no gap for the accused to enter.

“The accused attempted to brake, lost control and entered the opposing carriageway, into the path of complainer Davies.

“He was unable to stop and both vehicles collided, front offside to front offside.

“The accused’s vehicle returned sideways towards the northbound carriageway and into the path of Mr Howie’s vehicle.

“He struck the nearside of the accused’s vehicle.

“Due to the collision Mr Davies lost steering control causing him to cut across the road, coming to a rest on the grass verge and footpath.”

He said all the drivers, including Grant, had suffered soft tissue injuries.

Disqualified and fined

Solicitor Christine Hagen, defending, said Grant had been returning home from work at a manufacturing firm in Glenrothes.

She said he was aware losing his licence was “inevitable” but it would not interfere with his career prospects.

She said the place where the collision occurred sees three lanes merge into one.

“He intended to overtake and get into one lane.

“He didn’t have enough time and there was no gap and this collision occurred.”

Grant, of Westfield Road, Cupar, admitted driving dangerously on the A92 between the Preston and Tullis Russell Roundabout on March 30 last year.

Sheriff Ian Anderson disqualified him from driving for 14 months and fined him £550.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]