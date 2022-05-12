Youth who burned down £40k Loch Leven bird hide appears in court

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage firebug who sparked a blaze on the banks of Loch Leven destroyed an award-winning bird hide valued at around £40,000.

The 17-year-old dragged a wheelie bin into the Mill Hide and used a lighter to set a fire which took hold of the hardwood building.

He and another youth filmed themselves torching the hide and were identified after numerous people saw the video on social media.

The Mill Hide, built in 2011 and situated on the loch banks behind the Pullars cashmere factory in Kinross, won awards for its architectural design.

At Perth Sheriff Court, the Glenrothes teenager – who cannot be named for legal reasons – admitted wilfully setting fire to, and destroying, the wooden bird hide on 18 February 2021.

‘That’s a real fire, that is’

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons told the court: “It was quickly established that the fire was suspicious because there was no power source at the location.

“The accused was picked up from near the scene by a grandparent.”

A Nature Scot (formerly Scottish Natural Heritage) employee checked his work phone and the Kinross Facebook page, which was reporting the Mill Hide had been destroyed by fire the night before and called police.

Mrs Lyons said. “Multiple calls were received advising of videos of the accused circulating on social media.

“It showed the bird hide clearly alight and the other youth was heard calling the accused by name.

“He said ‘that’s a real fire that is. Holy f**k – it’s coming out. Ooh, ya c**t.”

The video was dark and the pair could not be identified immediately but the police tracked them down and arrived at one’s home.

He immediately gave his friend’s name as the person responsible and said he had drunkenly pulled a bin into the hide and set it on fire with his lighter.

When the accused was arrested, he was wearing the same hoodie he had on the night in question and it had clearly visible scorch marks on the back.

Architectural awards

Mrs Lyons said: “The bird hide was solid hardwood and was valued at £30,000 to £40,000.

“It had won architectural awards due to its unique design and construction.

“It was not insured.

“Due to its significance, crowdfunding has been set up to replace it.

“It latterly came to attention that the remains of the bin were found within the damaged hide.”

The youth’s solicitor told the court: “He understands the seriousness of the situation he is in.

“The new bird house, which was crowdfunded, has now been opened.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade deferred sentence for reports and granted bail.

Much-loved hide

Loch Leven is NatureScot’s most visited national nature reserve.

With more than 300,000 people a year visiting the site and using the Loch Leven Heritage Trail, the Mill Hide was one of the most visited parts of the reserve.

Construction of the replacement building – aptly known as the Phoenix Hide – began on March 15 and was officially opened to the public last week.

NatureScot chair Mike Cantlay and reserve manager Neil Mitchell were joined by the Kinross Beavers to cut the ribbon and officially open the new bird hide.

Mr Cantlay said: “To see the new Phoenix Hide rise from the ashes has been wonderful, and it just would not have been possible without the incredible efforts of the local community, businesses and the wider public.”

NatureScot’s Neil Mitchell, the reserve manager who oversaw the hide rebuild, said: “When the Mill Hide was destroyed last year we were all absolutely devastated.

“After the fire, what really came through was what a much-loved place it was for people near and far to come and connect with nature.”

The new hide has been designed with a more open back to discourage any anti-social behaviour and includes a new camera to better record any incidents.