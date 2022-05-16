Fife husband caught with ‘role-playing game’ child abuse files has ‘lost everything’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife husband caught with ‘role-playing game’ child abuse files has ‘lost everything’

By Jamie McKenzie
May 16 2022, 8.00am
Spencer Schee appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A 52-year-old man whose wife discovered indecent photographs of children on his phone after she became wary of his online activities has avoided a prison sentence.

Spencer Schee was caught with 172 child sexual exploitation and abuse images and eight videos on his Samsung Galaxy X9 phone.

Of these, 43 images and three videos were of the most graphic kind (category A).

The children featured were girls and boys estimated to be between three and 14 years old.

Schee, of Minto Crescent in Glenrothes, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Marriage ended

Defence lawyer Alan Davie told the court his client was “absolutely disgusted” with his own offending.

The lawyer said it has led to the end of his 21-year marriage and 30-year relationship and he is now “estranged” from family and friends and is “very much rock bottom” but is motivated to make changes in his life.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Schee: “I can see you have lost everything in your life as a result of this offence.

“I am satisfied in the circumstances of your case I can impose a non-custodial sentence in the form of a community payback order.”

Sheriff Duff sentenced Schee to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and imposed a supervision order for 18 months.

Conduct requirements were also imposed on his use of devices to access the internet and for him to not make contact with children under the age of 16 unless this is approved.

Schee was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 18 months.

Suspicious wife

Procurator fiscal depute Marie Lyons told the court previously that in 2019, Schee’s wife found out her husband had been commenting “stunning” on adult female photographs on Facebook and had been private messaging a woman aged about 22.

This caused a fallout between the couple but they reconciled shortly afterwards.

In December 2020, Schee’s wife came home to find him “flustered” on the couch and they argued when she asked him what he was doing.

He would not allow her to look at his phone and his wife formed the opinion he was talking to women online.

In March 2021, she searched through old photos on the Google Cloud app on her husband’s phone while it was unattended.

She found numerous indecent photos and videos containing children, all dated 2020.

She then sent the videos and images to her own phone via Whatsapp, saved them in a picture file and emailed them to a newly created Outlook email account in case he gained access to her phone and deleted them.

The fiscal depute told the court Schee then accessed her phone while she was upstairs and deleted the content.

She confronted her husband and told him police would be notified and then ended the relationship and evicted him from the marital home.

Police later seized and analysed phones and a laptop.

‘Role playing game’

The court heard a transcript of part of a police interview in which Schee claimed to officers he was chatting to women on a messenger app who talked him into a younger “role playing game.”

During this interview, he denied being attracted to children and said he thought he had deleted the indecent images at the time.

Schee pled guilty to taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children at two addresses in Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy, between March 21 and April 8 last year.

