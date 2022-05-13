Knife-wielding thug who tried to rob Kirkcaldy taxi driver jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Knife-wielding thug who tried to rob Kirkcaldy taxi driver jailed

By Jamie McKenzie
May 13 2022, 10.30am Updated: May 13 2022, 12.56pm
The taxi driver sounded his horn until help arrived.
A knife-wielding thug who tried to rob a taxi driver in Kirkcaldy after his payment was declined has been jailed.

James Ross admitted assaulting Vitauts Zulps, repeatedly brandishing a knife at him and attempting to rob him of money during the incident on Saturday, February 12.

Procurator fiscal depute Claire Bremner told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Ross, 44, had called a taxi to the town’s Alison Street using the name ‘Johnston’ at around 5.30am.

Ross got in the taxi and asked to be taken to St Clair Street but the driver became suspicious of him and contacted his office to agree a “cash up front” fare of £15.

Ross insisted he could withdraw the money from an ATM upon arrival at his destination but the driver said he had a card machine which could take electronic payment.

The fiscal depute said Ross went back into the property he had come from and returned to the taxi with a bank card but the payment was declined.

The taxi driver then asked him to leave the vehicle and Ross became aggressive.

Sounded horn for help

Ms Bremner said: “He got out of the vehicle and opened the driver door and presented a knife and said ‘give me the money’ before saying ‘I’ll f****ng put one in you’.”

The fiscal depute said Mr Zulps agreed to give Ross the money, then took the opportunity to fend him off while shouting for help and sounding the horn.

A woman in the street heard the commotion and shouted from her bedroom window.

Ross fled the scene and police were contacted.

The court heard Mr Zulps stayed on the phone to his office throughout the incident and the call recording captured the threats and sounds of a disturbance made by Ross.

Police later identified Ross from a combination of this recording and the initial call made to book the taxi, as well as a call made 12 days before to book a fare when the same bank card was used.

Defence lawyer Graham Inch said on this occasion, although his client had been engaging with addiction services, he was using illicit drugs.

Sheriff James Williamson told Ross his record is “deplorable” with a number of convictions for violence.

He jailed him for 28 months, backdated to February 14 when he was taken into custody.

