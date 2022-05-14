Company director from Fife raped three women while ‘experimenting’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Company director from Fife raped three women while ‘experimenting’

By James Mulholland
May 14 2022, 6.00am
Fife rapist Ruairi Murphy.
A former company director who used sex toys in rapes and described the assaults as him “experimenting” has been jailed.

Ruairi Murphy, 29, preyed on three women at locations in Fife between June 2009 and July 2018.

Murphy tied up his victims and subjected them to physical and verbal abuse during the assaults.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Murphy, of Dunfermline, used devices on them against their wishes and ignored their pleas for him to stop.

One woman told prosecutor Mark Mohammed of an occasion in May 2015 when Murphy raped her at a house in Dunfermline.

The woman, who is aged 28, said: “He tied me up to the bed using his shoe strings.

“I didn’t want to do it at first because I am not into that type of thing but that’s what he wanted to do.”

She said further sadistic practices were carried out against her will.

The story emerged at the end of a four-day trial in which jurors returned guilty verdicts to four charges of rape and one charge of indecent assault.

Another of Murphy’s victims, also 28, told of how she was “quite fearful” of him.

Murphy’s third victim told the court of how he intimidated her by calling her a “slut” and how he punched and slapped her.

The woman, who is aged 22, said he made her tie him up and use devices on him.

Accused claims he was ‘unlucky’

Murphy told the court he had his own company and worked as a web developer.

Companies House states Murphy was a director of a firm called the Ruairi Murphy Group, which was dissolved in June 2021.

He told defence advocate Ronnie Renucci QC the sex was consensual and they were “experimenting”.

He later told Mr Mohammed: “I would never be physically aggressive towards a female.”

Mr Mohammed said: “You must be a very unlucky man then if these three women say you have attacked them?”

Murphy replied: “If unlucky is the term we want to call it, then yes.”

Judge Lady Wise heard Murphy has previous convictions.

She placed him on the Sex Offenders Register, called for pre-sentencing reports and revoked bail.

