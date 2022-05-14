Company director from Fife raped three women while ‘experimenting’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former company director who used sex toys in rapes and described the assaults as him “experimenting” has been jailed.

Ruairi Murphy, 29, preyed on three women at locations in Fife between June 2009 and July 2018.

Murphy tied up his victims and subjected them to physical and verbal abuse during the assaults.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Murphy, of Dunfermline, used devices on them against their wishes and ignored their pleas for him to stop.

One woman told prosecutor Mark Mohammed of an occasion in May 2015 when Murphy raped her at a house in Dunfermline.

The woman, who is aged 28, said: “He tied me up to the bed using his shoe strings.

“I didn’t want to do it at first because I am not into that type of thing but that’s what he wanted to do.”

She said further sadistic practices were carried out against her will.

The story emerged at the end of a four-day trial in which jurors returned guilty verdicts to four charges of rape and one charge of indecent assault.

Another of Murphy’s victims, also 28, told of how she was “quite fearful” of him.

Murphy’s third victim told the court of how he intimidated her by calling her a “slut” and how he punched and slapped her.

The woman, who is aged 22, said he made her tie him up and use devices on him.

Accused claims he was ‘unlucky’

Murphy told the court he had his own company and worked as a web developer.

Companies House states Murphy was a director of a firm called the Ruairi Murphy Group, which was dissolved in June 2021.

He told defence advocate Ronnie Renucci QC the sex was consensual and they were “experimenting”.

He later told Mr Mohammed: “I would never be physically aggressive towards a female.”

Mr Mohammed said: “You must be a very unlucky man then if these three women say you have attacked them?”

Murphy replied: “If unlucky is the term we want to call it, then yes.”

Judge Lady Wise heard Murphy has previous convictions.

She placed him on the Sex Offenders Register, called for pre-sentencing reports and revoked bail.