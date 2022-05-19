Thugs targeted vulnerable man in Dundee city centre attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Thugs targeted vulnerable man in Dundee city centre attack

By Paul Malik
May 19 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 19 2022, 8.18am
Reform Street, Dundee.
Reform Street, Dundee.

A pair of hapless thieves who robbed a vulnerable old man of his phone, broke it and then handed it back to him, face prison.

Eric Stewart and Callum Ogilvie were both recorded on CCTV in Dundee city centre, harassing their victim, John Farquahar.

Dundee Sheriff Court was shown footage of the incident on Reform Street, with both accused being clearly identified.

Stewart, 42, was distinguishable by his walking sticks, which he uses after his achilles tendons were severed in a vicious samurai sword assault in 2016.

Both appeared from custody and submitted guilty pleas to assault charges.

The offence

Depute fiscal Stewart Duncan told the court: “At around 4.40pm on August 26, witness Mr Farquahar was walking through Dundee city centre.

“Both accused became aggressive towards him.

“Ogilvie grabbed him by the throat.

“Mr Farquahar had his phone in his hand and said he would phone the police.

“Ogilvie attempted to grab the phone but was unsuccessful.

“The pair continued to follow him down Reform Street as he walked away.

“Ogilvie – having taken the phone and snapped it – returned the pieces to Mr Farquahar.”

The court was shown detailed footage of the incident, which happened in broad daylight on one of the city’s most popular streets.

Scores of people walked past without intervening, until two teenage boys stepped in.

They later left after being followed by the aggressive pair.

Mr Farquahar repeatedly tried to walk away from them both but they were relentless in their pursuit.

Mitigation

Defence solicitor for Ogilvie, Anika Jethwa, said: “He does have a record but has never before received a sentence.

“He is currently stable on methadone.

“He has an address in Monifieth but has been offered accommodation at his grandparents’ in Forfar.”

Paul Parker-Smith, in mitigation for Stewart, said: “He was under the influence of alcohol.

“He cannot remember what happened.

“He was victim of a serious assault in 2016 where both his achilles tendons were severed by a samurai sword.

“He is not in the main, a man of violence.”

Sentencing

Sentencing, Sheriff Paul Brown said: “I consider this a very serious matter.

“You approached a vulnerable man and robbed him of his mobile phone.

“You were both subject to multiple bail orders and have previous convictions.

“I will call for reports but do not consider you suitable for bail at this time.”

Both will return for sentencing on June 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]