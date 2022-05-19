Thugs targeted vulnerable man in Dundee city centre attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pair of hapless thieves who robbed a vulnerable old man of his phone, broke it and then handed it back to him, face prison.

Eric Stewart and Callum Ogilvie were both recorded on CCTV in Dundee city centre, harassing their victim, John Farquahar.

Dundee Sheriff Court was shown footage of the incident on Reform Street, with both accused being clearly identified.

Stewart, 42, was distinguishable by his walking sticks, which he uses after his achilles tendons were severed in a vicious samurai sword assault in 2016.

Both appeared from custody and submitted guilty pleas to assault charges.

The offence

Depute fiscal Stewart Duncan told the court: “At around 4.40pm on August 26, witness Mr Farquahar was walking through Dundee city centre.

“Both accused became aggressive towards him.

“Ogilvie grabbed him by the throat.

“Mr Farquahar had his phone in his hand and said he would phone the police.

“Ogilvie attempted to grab the phone but was unsuccessful.

“The pair continued to follow him down Reform Street as he walked away.

“Ogilvie – having taken the phone and snapped it – returned the pieces to Mr Farquahar.”

The court was shown detailed footage of the incident, which happened in broad daylight on one of the city’s most popular streets.

Scores of people walked past without intervening, until two teenage boys stepped in.

They later left after being followed by the aggressive pair.

Mr Farquahar repeatedly tried to walk away from them both but they were relentless in their pursuit.

Mitigation

Defence solicitor for Ogilvie, Anika Jethwa, said: “He does have a record but has never before received a sentence.

“He is currently stable on methadone.

“He has an address in Monifieth but has been offered accommodation at his grandparents’ in Forfar.”

Paul Parker-Smith, in mitigation for Stewart, said: “He was under the influence of alcohol.

“He cannot remember what happened.

“He was victim of a serious assault in 2016 where both his achilles tendons were severed by a samurai sword.

“He is not in the main, a man of violence.”

Sentencing

Sentencing, Sheriff Paul Brown said: “I consider this a very serious matter.

“You approached a vulnerable man and robbed him of his mobile phone.

“You were both subject to multiple bail orders and have previous convictions.

“I will call for reports but do not consider you suitable for bail at this time.”

Both will return for sentencing on June 28.