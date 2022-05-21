£21k lawnmower thief told ‘bring a bag’ to Kirkcaldy court after lying to social workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£21k lawnmower thief told ‘bring a bag’ to Kirkcaldy court after lying to social workers

By Ross Gardiner
May 21 2022, 8.00am
The lawnmowers were stolen from the industrial estate on Woodgate Way North, Glenrothes.
An Angus man has been told he is facing a prison sentence after lying to social workers £21,000 worth of machinery he stole in Fife.

Graham Burke, from Balmuirwood in Tealing, had his sentence deferred further after admitting stealing a pair of industrial lawnmowers and aluminium ramps in Glenrothes.

The owner of the mowers and ramps had them kept in an Ifor Williams trailer, parked on Woodgate Way North on August 15 2019.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson explained the trailer had been hitched to the owner’s van when he parked it at his industrial estate workplace at 8am.

When the driver came back at 3pm, the trailer had been unhooked and was nowhere to be seen.

‘Brazen’ theft

The owner of the trailer watched CCTV from a neighbouring business and saw Burke pull up in a red Ford Transit Van just after 2pm.

He got out, unhitched the trailer and hooked it onto his vehicle before making off.

The haul, worth £21,300, was never recovered.

Burke was traced by police a week later in Buckhaven.

In an appeal for witnesses, CID labelled the theft as “brazen.”

‘Come to court with a bag’

Burke had been due to be sentenced by Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith on Thursday but the sheriff said he could not do so because Burke had “lied” to social workers.

The sheriff said: “I have a suspicion that you have lied to the social worker with a view to minimising your involvement because you recognise that you are likely to receive a custodial sentence.

“You have placed yourself in a difficult position.

“The court is seriously considering a custodial sentence in this case.”

41-year-old Burke has been given until May 31 to find a new solicitor after his representative, Alistair Burleigh, withdrew from acting at the hearing.

“I would come to court with a bag that time,” the sheriff added.

“You are staring down a custodial sentence.”

