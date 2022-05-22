Last-chance saloon for Perth restaurant raider caught on camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Last-chance saloon for Perth restaurant raider caught on camera

By Jamie Buchan
May 22 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 22 2022, 10.00am
Christopher Anderson was caught on CCTV.
Christopher Anderson was caught on CCTV.

A Perth restaurant raider nabbed by police, who followed a trail of dropped coins, has been given one last chance to stay out of jail.

Bungling thief Christopher Anderson was caught on CCTV smashing a till and stealing drink from Willows coffee shop.

When he was traced nearby, he told officers: “I just had a drink and pinched a munchie.”

It was the fourth time the popular St John’s Place establishment has been raided within an 18-month period.

Earlier this week, Richard Jordan admitted trying to break into the restaurant using a bench.

Anderson, 36, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday, having previously admitted the break-in on September 15 2021.

Christopher Anderson outside Perth Sheriff Court
Christopher Anderson outside Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gillian Wade last month told him custody was at the forefront of her mind.

But in a report prepared for the court, social workers warned prison would be a “massive setback” for Anderson.

“I consider this a very difficult decision, because quite frankly the easiest thing for me to do is give you a custodial sentence,” Sheriff Wade told him.

“But I am told in no uncertain terms that you are making significant progress and for me to do that would be a retrograde step.”

Caught on camera stopping for a drink.
Caught on camera stopping for a drink.

She said: “I have to take account of what the experts are saying, otherwise there would be no point getting these reports.”

The court heard Anderson, of St Catherine’s Square, is working through 100 hours of unpaid work in relation to a previous conviction.

Sheriff Wade said: “I need to see this work being done, because if there is no alternative to custody, then custody it is.

“There may be, by a margin, an alternative disposal here but I need to see all the unpaid work done by the time you come back before me – and there will be no other excuses.”

Sentence was deferred until July 26.

Owner’s response

Exasperated Willows bosses joked about installing “armed security” after Anderson’s break-in.

Michael White, manager of Willows Coffee Shop.
Michael White, manager of Willows Coffee Shop.

Owner Michael White called police as he watched a live feed of the thief rooting through his establishment.

He told us: “The last two years have been difficult enough for the hospitality industry without incidents like this.

“We’d like to thank the police for their swift response.”

Caught hiding outside

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said Mr White received a notification on his phone the CCTV in his premises had been activated.

“It was about 10.50pm.

“Mr White watched a live feed from the restaurant on his phone.

“He saw the accused smashing a cash register on the ground.

“The accused was seen gathering the cash and putting it into his pockets.”

Several police officers went to the scene and spoke to a witness, who saw Anderson leaving.

Mr Sweeney said: “Police officers discovered a trail of coins on the ground in the alleyway at the side of the building.

“They followed that trail and found the accused, who was hiding behind a parked car.”

Anderson was arrested and told police: “I did not do it.”

He later said to them: “I just had a drink and pinched a munchie.”

Anderson caused about £200 of damage and stole around £124 from the till.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]