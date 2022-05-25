Woman thought Fife handyman would kill her during terrifying attack in her home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Woman thought Fife handyman would kill her during terrifying attack in her home

By Dave Finlay
May 25 2022, 1.19pm Updated: May 25 2022, 3.18pm
Edinburgh High Court.
Edinburgh High Court.

A handyman who went to a woman’s Fife home to hang wallpaper was jailed for four years for carrying out a life-threatening attack on her.

Lawrence Brolly, 67, put a cushion over his victim’s face and throttled her during a terrifying ordeal.

Kimberly Wilson told the High Court in Edinburgh: “I think what he was trying to do was suffocate me.

“He was squeezing my windpipe so much I couldn’t speak.”

Brolly had denied attempting to murder Miss Wilson during an earlier trial but was convicted of the lesser offence of assaulting her to her injury and the danger of her life in the attack at Tuke Street, Dunfermline, on January 4 last year, under provocation.

During the attack he seized her by the hair, pushed and pulled her, struggled with her and placed a cushion over her face and compressed her neck, restricting her breathing.

‘Extreme violence’

Judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby, told Brolly, who is in Perth Prison: “It is clear this was not a short-lived event.

“The evidence of downstairs’ neighbours was that the altercation between you lasted a considerable amount of time.”

Witnesses heard banging, screaming and shouting coming from the premises during the assault.

The judge said the victim managed to make 999 calls and said she thought Brolly was going to kill her.

A police officer who found Miss Wilson spoke of her difficulty breathing and her profound distress.

He said Brolly had used “extreme violence” against his victim and his criminal record included two previous convictions for assault to danger of life.

The judge said he had been assessed as being of maximum risk of reoffending.

Lord Boyd ordered, because of the threat he posed to the public, Brolly should be kept under supervision for a further four years.

He said he would limit the custodial part of Brolly’s sentence because of the provocation and injuries he suffered after he was struck with a glass.

‘Terrifying’ attack

Miss Wilson, 36, said on the day of the attack Brolly visited her home to help with decorating.

She said Brolly, known as Paddy, brought a bottle of vodka with him and began drinking.

She said the mood was fine to begin with and added: “He had just put the last of the wallpaper up.”

But she said that changed and Brolly grabbed her by the hair. “He put his two hands on my hair and started pulling me about the living room,” she told the court.

She said it was “horrible” and “terrifying” and added: “I was trying to get him off me.”

She said she picked up a glass item and started to hit him.

“He still had a hold of my hair with one hand and he was trying to put a cushion into my face.

“He tried to squeeze it into my face.”

Blacked out during attack

She said she tried to run from the living room and made an emergency call but Brolly put both hands around her throat and was compressing it.

She said he told her she better hope the police respond quickly or he was going to kill her.

“I was terrified. I knew he had a lot more strength than me.”

She told advocate depute Craig Murray: “I think I sort of blacked out a little bit because of the squeezing of my throat.

“I thought, pretty much, that he was going to kill me.”

During questioning by defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin she denied that she had attacked Brolly.

Mr Martin said Brolly’s actions had been “clearly excessive” in the circumstances, following a dispute over money.

He said the former miner and joiner had a problem with drink at one stage in life.

The defence lawyer said Brolly’s record of offending was “somewhat unusual” as he only began committing crimes when he was aged about 45.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier