Fife dad left ex’s brother with broken wrist after ‘getting on it’ in cocaine binge

A Fife dad left his ex-partner’s brother in hospital with a broken wrist and assaulted her mum after binging on cocaine all day.

Ross McNab, 21, had been “getting on it” prior to the assaults at a property in Dunfermline’s Leishman Drive on October 31 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook said McNab’s partner, Megan Moffat, was 34 weeks pregnant at the time and had returned from the shops to find him having a seizure in the bedroom.

She called her mother, Dona Martin, for help but McNab became aggressive and Miss Moffat asked her to leave the room.

The fiscal depute said: “As she (Mrs Martin) has done so and made her way to the hallway, Mr McNab has backed her into a corner and repeatedly punched her to the face and body and grabbed her forcefully by the arms.”

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard she began to scream for help and Miss Moffat’s brother, Bryce Moffat, who was also in the property, tried to restrain McNab by placing his arms around his upper body.

McNab then bit Mr Moffat to the upper right arm and a neighbour was contacted, who called the police.

The fiscal depute continued: “Bryce attended hospital in relation to his wrist, which was confirmed as broken and witness Martin sustained bruising to her upper arm.”

‘Downward spiral’

McNab, of Dunfermline’s Gorrie Street, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Moffat, who was 18 at the time, by biting him on the body and forcefully resisting him as he tried to restrain him, all to his injury.

He also admitted assaulting Mrs Martin, who was 53 at the time, by repeatedly punching her to the head and body and seizing her by the body, all to her injury.

Defence solicitor Mr Harper said his client is remorseful and fortunate the offending, given the injuries to Mr Moffat, was not dealt with in a solemn court.

The solicitor said a bereavement when he was aged 16 led to a “downward spiral” of drug and alcohol-taking but he has self-referred for counselling.

Mr Harper said his client described the incident as resulting from his action to “get on it all day” by binging on cocaine.

Narrowly avoided prison

Sheriff Alison Michie told McNab: “You have pled guilty to two very serious offences involving assaults on two people known to you.

“You are only 21 and have one previous conviction.

“You should be clear that these offences breach the custody threshold and you could be imprisoned.”

Sheriff Michie instead sentenced McNab to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order.

He was also made subject to an 18-month supervision order and must comply with any drug and alcohol counselling he is asked to attend.

A progress review for McNab has been fixed for August 24.