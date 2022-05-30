Brechin thug smashed up car while children cowered inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin thug smashed up car while children cowered inside

By Jamie Buchan
May 30 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 30 2022, 11.17am
Philip Ramshaw,
Philip Ramshaw appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An Angus man who smashed up a car while three terrified children cowered inside has avoided a prison sentence.

Philip Ramshaw, who has a “significant” criminal record, pounced on the bonnet of the red Vauxhall Vectra and smashed its windscreen.

The 34-year-old, whose actions were described as “moronic,” had been drinking at a wake for a lost friend earlier that day.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard that there had been an ongoing row about who owned the vehicle.

Ramshaw, of Bank Street, Brechin, pled guilty to culpably and recklessly jumping on the car in East Mill Road on July 29 2020.

He admitted damaging the vehicle – now believed to be a write-off – and endangering its occupants, including a primary school-age boy and two young teenagers.

‘Fairly moronic’ behaviour

Sheriff Robert More told Ramshaw: “The fact that there were children in the car at the time is a significant aggravating factor in this case.

“Your conduct was fairly moronic.”

He added: “The custody threshold has certainly been crossed but I believe there is an alternative disposal.”

Ramshaw was told to stay home between 9pm and 6am for 45 days as part of a Restriction of Liberty Order.

“If a breach of this order is established you will almost certainly be sent to prison,” the sheriff said.

Shattered windscreen

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court: “The witnesses were inside the car with their three children at the locus at about 7pm.

“They had attended to purchase a new vehicle.”

He said that a group of people, including Ramshaw, descended on the parked car.

“The accused pounced onto the bonnet, causing damage.

“He struck the windscreen, which shattered and fell in on the two witnesses in the front seats.”

Mr Hamilton said the children – aged between five and 14 – were sitting in the back when Ramshaw struck.

“Officers were called and the group began to disperse,” the fiscal depute said.

“The accused was later identified from a set of images taken by one of the witnesses.”

Write-off

The court heard Ramshaw caused between £700 and £800 worth of damage.

“However, insurers have said this could be a potential write-off,” said Mr Hamilton.

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, said: “He accepts that this is a serious matter, particularly because there was children involved.

“He did not know they were in the car at the time.”

Mr Rennie said: “Mr Ramshaw had been at a wake for a friend that day.

“There had been an ongoing dispute over who owned this car.

“He was questioning the witness’s right to take the vehicle.

“Mr Ramshaw jumped onto the bonnet in an effort to prevent them from moving off.

“But it went quite considerably beyond that.”

In 2017, Ramshaw admitted causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage to a window and a car as part of a drunken spree.

