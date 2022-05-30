Brechin thug smashed up car while children cowered inside

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus man who smashed up a car while three terrified children cowered inside has avoided a prison sentence.

Philip Ramshaw, who has a “significant” criminal record, pounced on the bonnet of the red Vauxhall Vectra and smashed its windscreen.

The 34-year-old, whose actions were described as “moronic,” had been drinking at a wake for a lost friend earlier that day.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard that there had been an ongoing row about who owned the vehicle.

Ramshaw, of Bank Street, Brechin, pled guilty to culpably and recklessly jumping on the car in East Mill Road on July 29 2020.

He admitted damaging the vehicle – now believed to be a write-off – and endangering its occupants, including a primary school-age boy and two young teenagers.

‘Fairly moronic’ behaviour

Sheriff Robert More told Ramshaw: “The fact that there were children in the car at the time is a significant aggravating factor in this case.

“Your conduct was fairly moronic.”

He added: “The custody threshold has certainly been crossed but I believe there is an alternative disposal.”

Ramshaw was told to stay home between 9pm and 6am for 45 days as part of a Restriction of Liberty Order.

“If a breach of this order is established you will almost certainly be sent to prison,” the sheriff said.

Shattered windscreen

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court: “The witnesses were inside the car with their three children at the locus at about 7pm.

“They had attended to purchase a new vehicle.”

He said that a group of people, including Ramshaw, descended on the parked car.

“The accused pounced onto the bonnet, causing damage.

“He struck the windscreen, which shattered and fell in on the two witnesses in the front seats.”

Mr Hamilton said the children – aged between five and 14 – were sitting in the back when Ramshaw struck.

“Officers were called and the group began to disperse,” the fiscal depute said.

“The accused was later identified from a set of images taken by one of the witnesses.”

Write-off

The court heard Ramshaw caused between £700 and £800 worth of damage.

“However, insurers have said this could be a potential write-off,” said Mr Hamilton.

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, said: “He accepts that this is a serious matter, particularly because there was children involved.

“He did not know they were in the car at the time.”

Mr Rennie said: “Mr Ramshaw had been at a wake for a friend that day.

“There had been an ongoing dispute over who owned this car.

“He was questioning the witness’s right to take the vehicle.

“Mr Ramshaw jumped onto the bonnet in an effort to prevent them from moving off.

“But it went quite considerably beyond that.”

In 2017, Ramshaw admitted causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage to a window and a car as part of a drunken spree.