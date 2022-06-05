Perthshire woman hid in shed to escape hectoring boyfriend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman was forced to hide inside her shed to escape her hectoring boyfriend, a court has heard.

Andrew Mason launched into a lengthy expletive-filled rant at his partner after blaming her for him tripping over their dog’s lead.

The 39-year-old shouted in her face, called her derogatory names and asked her why she was so “huffy”.

Police were called to the couple’s home in Strathmore Avenue, Coupar Angus, after neighbours saw Mason’s partner “upset and shaking” in the shed.

Mason appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on November 23, last year.

Questioned his partner

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court: “At about 10am, the complainer and the accused took their dog for a walk.

“An argument ensued and the dog lead became tangled, causing the accused to trip.

“The accused blamed this on the complainer.”

Mr Hamilton said: “He threw the dog lead in the direction of the complainer and shouted: ‘Take the f***ing lead.’

“When they returned to the property at about 11am, he began questioning the complainer about her behaviour.

“He asked why she was huffy and why she walked away.”

Faster and louder

The prosecutor told the court: “The accused became angry and repeated the questions, shouting them towards her.

“They were standing about a metre apart but while he was shouting he was leaning towards her, placing his face up close to her.

“He shouted in her face about the way she made him feel and when she attempted to reply, he simply began talking faster and louder.”

Mr Hamilton said: “The complainer left the property and went outside to the shed, to try and get away from the accused.

“At this time, neighbours heard the accused shouting and someone running downstairs and slamming the front door.

“Neighbours observed the complainer inside the shed, upset and shaking.”

The court heard they went to the outhouse to check on the complainer.

Victim accused of bullying

“She tried to return to the house on three or four occasions to try and calm the accused down,” Mr Hamilton said.

“But the accused refused to listen and kept shouting back at her.

“He was shouting and swearing, said she was bullying him and said she was a ‘f***ing idiot.’

“The complainer returned to the shed for about 10 minutes, before going back to the house.

“Mr Mason accused her of slagging him off to neighbours and repeatedly called her a ‘f***ing bitch’ over and over again.”

Mason, of Brodie’s Yard, Coupar Angus, walked away to stay with his mum, the court heard.

Police were contacted by his victim, who had gone to a neighbour’s house.

The court heard the couple are now separated.

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence until July 13 for background reports.