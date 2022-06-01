Fife woman sent revenge porn ‘comparison’ pics of two men to love rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Fife woman sent revenge porn ‘comparison’ pics of two men to love rival

By Kirsty McIntosh
June 1 2022, 6.00am
Lisa Macrae sent intimate images of two men to another woman.
Lisa Macrae sent intimate images of two men to another woman.

A spurned woman sent pictures of two men’s genitals to a love rival and asked her to guess who each belonged to.

Lisa Macrae had one of the images from a previous partner, who had started a new relationship with the other woman.

That woman’s former partner then struck up a friendship with Macrae, resulting in him also sending her an image.

Macrae, 39, then cropped and forwarded both images to the other woman via WhatsApp.

‘Can you guess the owner?’

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Hannan told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Macrae had never met the second man but had conversed with him on social media.

She said the other woman had contacted Macrae to tell her of the new relationship and had made derogatory comments.

“At around 10pm, (the other woman) received a WhatsApp message from an account with a profile picture of the accused.

“The image was of two penises with a caption ‘Can you guess the owner?’

“She then contacted police.”

Police spoke to both men, who confirmed that while they were aware Macrae had the images, they had not given her permission to show them to others.

Lisa Macrae.

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said Macrae had fallen foul of “revenge porn” legislation, adding it was designed to punish “disgruntled partners” who distributed images to a wider network.

He said: “That’s not what happened here – she discloses to a single person.

“Derogatory text messages had gone between my client and (the woman) and she has reacted to that.”

Macrae, of Stewart Street, Dysart, admitted disclosing the images of the two men at an address in Kirkcaldy on February 15 this year.

A not guilty plea of sending intimate images to the woman was accepted by the Crown.

Sheriff Ian Anderson fined her a total of £300 and imposed a non-harassment order in relation to one of the men.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]