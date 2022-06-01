Fife woman sent revenge porn ‘comparison’ pics of two men to love rival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A spurned woman sent pictures of two men’s genitals to a love rival and asked her to guess who each belonged to.

Lisa Macrae had one of the images from a previous partner, who had started a new relationship with the other woman.

That woman’s former partner then struck up a friendship with Macrae, resulting in him also sending her an image.

Macrae, 39, then cropped and forwarded both images to the other woman via WhatsApp.

‘Can you guess the owner?’

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Hannan told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Macrae had never met the second man but had conversed with him on social media.

She said the other woman had contacted Macrae to tell her of the new relationship and had made derogatory comments.

“At around 10pm, (the other woman) received a WhatsApp message from an account with a profile picture of the accused.

“The image was of two penises with a caption ‘Can you guess the owner?’

“She then contacted police.”

Police spoke to both men, who confirmed that while they were aware Macrae had the images, they had not given her permission to show them to others.

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said Macrae had fallen foul of “revenge porn” legislation, adding it was designed to punish “disgruntled partners” who distributed images to a wider network.

He said: “That’s not what happened here – she discloses to a single person.

“Derogatory text messages had gone between my client and (the woman) and she has reacted to that.”

Macrae, of Stewart Street, Dysart, admitted disclosing the images of the two men at an address in Kirkcaldy on February 15 this year.

A not guilty plea of sending intimate images to the woman was accepted by the Crown.

Sheriff Ian Anderson fined her a total of £300 and imposed a non-harassment order in relation to one of the men.